At the June 13 Champlin City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved an ordinance guiding drone usage within the city.
In August 2021, the Parks and Recreation Commission initially recommended the approval of a drone ordinance. The purpose of the ordinance, according to a city report, is to address drone usage citywide and more specifically in the parks system. While there may be usage of drones on private property, recreational users are allowed to use their drones in the city’s park system, provided they observe Federal Aviation Administration rules regarding drone use, observe safety, and do not violate privacy or interfere with others’ recreational activities.
Here are some of the requirements listed in the ordinance.
Any drone weighing more than 0.55 pounds must be registered with the FAA.
The city may require the drone operator to carry liability insurance for drone operation, in coverage amounts and terms as set by the City Council from time to time.
Drone use and operation shall not be used in any act of voyeurism, or privacy invasion.
No drone shall be operated within the designated flight corridors of the helicopter air ambulance service, and no drone shall be operated anywhere at any time a helicopter air ambulance is in flight within city limits.
The city reserves the right to create permitting and fee structures for drone operations with City Council approval.
The city will allow the limited use of drones for recreational purposes in Champlin City Parks, subject to the restriction listed in this section, and any additional safety rules promulgated by the FAA or the city. The operator of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) may be required to produce valid FAA registration upon request while operating the UAV in any city park. The city reserves the right to order and enforce the immediate discontinuation of the use of the UAV on any city-owned property, as requested by the city’s officer or representative.
Use or operation of a non-registered drone with the FAA within the airspace of the city is in violation and shall be considered a misdemeanor, punishable by the fines and other penalties established under state law for misdemeanors.
