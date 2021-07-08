Champlin approves Mississippi River ordinance draft

At the June 28 Champlin City Council meeting, the council unanimously voted to support the Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area Ordinance draft, which will amend previous laws for shoreline residents.
Previously, uplighting was prohibited for residents except from June 1 to Aug. 31 and decorative or flag lighting. Now, it is allowed from April 1 to Oct. 1. Also, the former draft ordinance stated that “lighting shall be shut-off between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. with the exception of motion-sensing safety and security lighting.” Now, “light shut-off times may be enforced if lighting is determined to be a nuisance.”
Furthermore, lighting is required to be fully shielded and directed away from the river, and at the meeting, language was expanded to include neighbors’ property as well. In addition, sign lighting is prohibited within the Shore Impact Zone (SIZ). Some at the meeting thought the new rules were a little strict on residents. “I feel based on the length of the comments that potentially we are over correcting with lighting by putting constraints on the properties,” council member Jessica Tesdall said.
“I don’t live on the river, but I could turn my backyard light on any time I want,” council member Nate Truesdell said at the meeting. “That would be frustrating if you wanted to turn your lights on to sit outside and you can’t.”
Council member Ryan Sabas, who lives on the river, pushed the hardest for the dates of uplighting to be expanded. “I would be open to not having any of these limits in the section of the lighting, but at the very least I would like to see the dates extended,” Sabas said.
According to the city report, the purpose of the amendment is in response to the adopted 2017 Minnesota Rule and Notice from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to update the Champlin’s Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area (MRCCA) Ordinance by Oct. 1. The MRCCA is a stretch of land along each side of the Mississippi River in the metro area and was designated a critical area in 1976.
According to the report, the purpose of this ordinance is to “preserve and enhance the Mississippi River’s natural, aesthetic, cultural and historic values that promote the health, safety and general welfare of the city.”
On May 11, there was an open house at the Champlin Ice Forum, where the city presented the draft amendment and launched a resident survey, which was online or mailed to shoreline residents. 130 surveys were collected with results showing that 59% supported the private signs section, 62 percent supported the fences section and 70% supported the lighting section.
Next up in the process, staff will take this draft to the planning commission public hearing on July 19. It will then be presented to the city council for the first reading on Aug. 9, with the second reading on Sept. 13. The final step is submittal to the DNR on Sept. 30.
