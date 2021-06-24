Champlin approves initial plans for residential neighborhood at former Bauer Berry Farm

The former Bauer Berry Farm property is in the middle of a big change. At the June 14 Champlin City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the first reading of a rezoning of a proposed 99-lot single-family residential subdivision called The Oaks at Bauer Farm. They also unanimously approved the preliminary planned unit development and a resolution approving the preliminary plat.
Champlin 99 LLC has submitted plans to develop 47 acres in northwest Champlin, which was the former Bauer Berry Farm into a new residential neighborhood, similar to that of The Reserve at Elm Creek. The proposed plan is for The Oaks at Bauer Farm to have private amenities, including a neighborhood pool with a pool deck and changing rooms, and a grand entrance with enhanced landscaping, which will help create a market for high-valued homes. It will also have a 2.8-acre heritage oak preservation recreation area.
When asked about the comparison between the amenities at The Reserve at Elm Creek and Oaks, developer Nathan Fair of Champlin 99 said he feels his plan tops the one in the Reserve. “We feel our amenity package is a higher one than the Reserve’s,” developer Nathan Fair said at the council meeting. “The only thing we don’t have is the indoor gathering space the Reserve has and we don’t see that as an amenity now. Coming out of COVID, people aren’t using that indoor gathering space.”
According to council member Jessica Tesdall, some commissioners from the Planning Commission questioned the variety of homes in the proposed Oaks neighborhood. Fair said that homes that are next door and across the street from one another will not be carbon copies, differing in color and facade. During the construction, there will be two home builders involved with this project: Jonathan Homes and DR Horton. Jonathan Homes will build on 50 of the 99 lots and DR Horton will construct on the other 49.
The City Council was introduced to the development plan at the Feb. 22 work session. Nathan Fair, Champlin real estate agent and owner of Jonathan Homes of MN, provided details of the plan at the work session, including the size of the lots, which range from 70 to 85 or more feet in width. Fair also explained the vision to excavate the wetland. The council gave a consensus of support towards the development layout, amenity package, and wetland excavation.
Then on May 6, residents were invited to a neighborhood open house to review and comment on the proposed development. Around 20 residents attended the event and according to a city report, it seemed that the neighbors were “disappointed that the property was planned for development,” although no significant concerns were mentioned about the project.
“I think there is a lot of nostalgic value to this property in this community,” Champlin Community Development Director Scott Schulte said at the council meeting.
Less than two weeks later on May 17, the Planning Commission held a public hearing on the proposed development and after some discussion, unanimously recommended approval of the project.
Mayor Ryan Karasek recused himself from the discussion and vote due to a personal relationship with the developers and landowners, so council member Ryan Sabas served as acting mayor during this hour-plus long conversation. After the unanimous votes of approval, Sabas wished Fair and his development team well.
“Congratulations,” Sabas said. “We look forward to a good project.”
