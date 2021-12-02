At the Nov. 22 Champlin City Council meeting, the council unanimously voted to approve ordering the improvements for the 2022 Elm Creek Parkway improvement project.
Originally constructed in 1987, Elm Creek Parkway totals approximately 0.84 miles and in 2003, an edge mill and overlay was completed on the road. The stretch of Elm Creek Parkway between Goose Lake Parkway and 109th Avenue, which had been deteriorating over time, due to traffic loading, general wear and tear, and subgrade and drainage issues due to frost susceptible soils, was reconstructed in 2018, according to a city report. Extensive potholes and patching have been completed in recent years.
Based on the pavement condition, proposed improvements include street reconstruction with full curb and gutter replacement between Goose Lake Parkway and the west entrance of Lakeside Trail and Parkside Trail. This segment will also have a full curb replacement with a parkway-style curb and gutter, which will provide a consistent curb section along the corridor. The parkway-style curb has a foot-wide gutter and a foot-wide back of the curb.
Elm Creek Parkway between the west entrance of Lakeside/Parkside Trail and Jefferson Highway is also proposed to be reconstructed with a full pavement replacement. Deteriorated portions of the existing trail are proposed to be removed and replaced, and pedestrian ramps are proposed to be upgraded to comply with current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.
During the final design of the project, the benefits of various phasing and traffic control plan alternatives will be evaluated for Elm Creek Parkway. This could include options such as lane reductions and traffic control shifts to one side of the median, segmented closures throughout the corridor, or a full closure to expedite the construction process and minimize costs. Alternatives will be considered to determine which scenario will provide the greatest benefit to the community, according to the report. Construction is slated to begin in May 2022 and end the following September.
The project is estimated to cost just over $4 million. A discussion that circulated the council chambers was regarding the assessment policy for Champlin residents, specifically those living in the Elm Creek Club townhomes.
According to a city report, the Elm Creek Club townhome properties and two commercial properties fronting Elm Creek Parkway directly access private streets that access onto Elm Creek Parkway and are proposed to be assessed based on the frontage of the property that abuts Elm Creek Parkway. The assessments to these properties are calculated on a per-unit or area basis for the base square foot cost to reclaim and pave the portion of the side of Elm Creek Parkway that fronts the property, which the city says is consistent with past assessment practices and the same method used for the 2003 mill and overlay assessment.
The proposed assessments have each of the 110 townhome lots paying $665 per unit, with the two commercial properties paying $23,806 and $13,926, respectively. These proposed assessments are approximately 2.5% ($110,900) of the estimated total project cost. A public open house is anticipated to be held in December or January 2022 to review the final design layout.
Leslie Kurtz lives at the Elm Creek Club townhomes across the road from Elm Creek Parkway. Kurtz said at the council meeting that she feels they are being penalized by living on a private drive. “I feel that our units are being penalized by the city,” she said. “We are paying twice for the improvement; once with our individual tax dollars from the general and again with the assessment per unit. I’m mad when I think about it. If I had known that being a private drive makes us susceptible to any changes you make on the parkway, I would have been here sooner to get you to change that. Because that policy is not fair for our units.”
Champlin Mayor Ryan Karasek knows what it’s like to pay assessments while living in townhomes. During the 2003 construction on Champlin Drive, he lived in the townhomes across the road and was assessed for the improvement. “Now looking back at it, I am grateful for the efforts and hard work that the city has done for decades to make sure we have safe streets to drive on,” Karasek said. “At the time, driving down Champlin Drive, I enjoyed it because I had a nice smooth road to drive on. I thought that is part of being in a great community that the city invests in their community.”
Other townhome residents spoke at the meeting about how the policy of assessments needed to be changed for their property, citing the fact they live on a private drive and that just because this has been how assessments have been done in the past, it doesn’t need to be the same going forward.
But Champlin councilmember Ryan Sabas said at the meeting he doesn’t want the city to reset the precedence for this specific case. “Every single property in Champlin is tied to an assessment somewhere through a road they are on,” Sabas said. “For us to forgo an assessment would be completely going in a different direction that could cause undue consequences. It is a much bigger picture.”
He continued, “This is the norm. We have an assessment policy for streets in Champlin. Whether we like it or not, that is the way we redo our roads. Nobody, especially the council, likes assessing people. Frankly, we wouldn’t have any roads replaced without it. It will be a good improvement to the area. I know it’s a hard pill to swallow sometimes to pay for some of these improvements. But I think when it’s all said and done, like all of our other projects, I think more people will be happy than not with the outcome.”
