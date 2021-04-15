Champlin approves improvement project on Dean Avenue, residents frustrated

At the Champlin City Council meeting on March 22, the council approved a resolution awarding the contract for a Dean Avenue improvement project between Cartway Road to Lowell Road. The vote passed unanimously.
Councilmember Jessica Tesdall said at the meeting that she met with the residents living along Dean Avenue and they conveyed to her that the sidewalk was sufficient. Constructed in 1991, the sidewalk is four feet wide, and the proposal is to replace the existing path with a six-foot-wide sidewalk and a five-foot boulevard.
According to City Engineer Shibani Bisson, four trees and two lilac shrubs would be affected by this sidewalk construction, but a 140-year-old black walnut tree at 230 Dean Avenue would not be impacted.
Bisson added that the separation between the sidewalk and the street is a safety benefit for pedestrians and will also provide room for snow storage, signs, mailboxes, and street lights. “We want to have a consistent corridor through this area,” Bisson said at the council meeting.
She mentioned that the project won’t start until June, but once an arborist’s report is completed, the city would talk with residents, and discuss the impacts of the construction, and offer replacement trees if needed.
While Tesdall heard the neighbor’s concerns, she thought it is possible to continue with the project and still be a sounding board for the residents. “I think we can move forward with the bids and still address the neighbor’s concerns,” she said.
David Putnam is one of those residents who this project will impact directly. The 47-year resident of 230 Dean Avenue said, after the meeting, he was initially told there would be a typical road construction project in front of his house, but three weeks ago, he found out from a tree company that the city was planning on moving back the sidewalk.
Tesdall said that residents received a letter in June 2020 that the city was considering construction of a street and utility project in 2021. Then in November, she said residents got a note for an informational virtual meeting, with an option to attend in-person, to review a draft feasibility study, which identifies the project area, costs, and proposed improvements, and obtain public comments. In the resolution accepting the feasibility study at the Nov. 23 council meeting, a proposed sidewalk construction was included.
Finally, in December, Tesdall said the residents received a letter for a virtual public hearing, again with an in-person option, in which the City Council authorized the final design and preparations for the projects. Throughout this process, she thinks that the city has been as open to listening to residents as they can. “I believe staff is doing everything they can do to understand the concerns and find solutions,” she said.
John and Susan Ruhoff live at 218 Dean Avenue. They suggested that if a new sidewalk is needed to be added, the city should build one on the other side of the road from the pet hospital to the existing, connecting sidewalk.
Putnam and the Ruhoffs are concerned that their voices have not been heard in the process of planning a sidewalk construction. And when it comes to potential compensation for trees being removed, Putnam feels like the ownership of the land is in question.
“[The city] believes they own this. They believe they own the trees,” he said. “It ticks me off.”
“How do you replace hundred-year-old trees?” Susan Ruhoff said. “How do you compensate for that? We won’t live long enough to see those trees come up.”
For the Ruhoffs, who have lived at 218 Dean for seven years, they are also worried that losing trees in their yard would lead to an increase in noise from Highway 169, which the current ones provide a barrier for. “Even though the arborist report puts very low value on those trees, as a noise barrier it’s dramatic to me,” John said. “The highway noise is not going to go away.”
Like Putnam, John wishes that the communication between the city and residents, from his perspective, would be more transparent. “It has not been well-communicated to the elected officials,” he said. “It is very frustrating.”
However, Mayor Ryan Karasek said after the meeting he has been transparent with communication towards the residents, and values their input, while also wanting to hear from both sides. “I am open to listening to the perspective of the residents on Dean Avenue and I want to hear the perspective of city staff to make an informed decision,” he said.
