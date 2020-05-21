The taproom and brewery off-sale liquor license for Elm Creek Brewing Company was unanimously approved by the Champlin City Council May 11.

This is the first license of its kind to be issued in Champlin. Elm Creek Brewing Company is moving into the former Ruby Tuesday’s site at 11469 Marketplace Drive, where renovations are underway. Land use approvals came at a previous city council meeting.

“We’ve been diligently working along for the last month remodeling the former Ruby Tuesday’s site,” Wade Carlson, president and CEO of Elm Creek Brewing Company told the city council. “Most of our equipment actually has been installed in the building.”

Work to upgrade plumbing and electrical was underway and Carlson said they were waiting on upcoming state inspections, likely in the next week. Once authorization is given, the brewing process could start within 10 days, according to Carlson.

“There’s much greater concerns in the work today than breweries, but hopefully we’ll be able to live in the new society and open our facility to the city of Champlin and we’re looking forward to having a new amenity for people to come and visit,” Carlson added.

Mayor Ryan Karasek said the new business has been highly anticipated in the community.

“We’re excited about it, we’re excited about something finally happening to the Ruby Tuesday’s building,” Karasek said. “I think that’s been one of the most speculated and controversial topics on social media of anything in the last four years. We’re thrilled and I think the community is generally excited about having you there too.”

Recently on Instagram, Elm Creek Brewing asked future patrons what type of food trucks they would like to see at the taproom.

While food trucks are currently not allowed in Champlin, after a work session discussion last Monday the city council is expected to reconsider those rules at an upcoming meeting.

