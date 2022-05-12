Champlin approves final plat for Morningside Estates

At its April 25 meeting, the Champlin City Council approved the final development plan and final plat for Morningside Estates 6th Addition. On Nov. 22, 2021, the council approved the first reading of a rezoning, a preliminary plan, and a preliminary plat for the development.
Morningside Estates 6th Addition is a seven-lot single-family residential subdivision including two non-contiguous parcels. Parcel one is 2.2 acres located at the northwest corner of Valley Forge Lane and French Lake Road (County Road 121) and parcel two is 0.9 acres on the south end of Yorktown Lane cul-de-sac and on the northwest end of The Oaks at Bauer Farm (street extension of 131st Avenue).
The parcel along Valley Forge Lane is partially wooded and contains a single-family residence and detached garage, and the plan is for the home and garage to be removed, according to a city report. The parcel to the northwest is vacant with a depression and scrub trees and was initially created to support stormwater as part of a previous development to the north.
However, with the development of The Oaks at Bauer Farm and the introduction of a storm sewer, the stormwater basin is not needed. A street light is identified to be added at the end of the 131st Avenue cul-de-sac and shall meet the city’s standard for this area.
