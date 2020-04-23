In a 4-1 vote the Champlin City Council approved a contract for design services with B32 Engineering Group for upgrades required to the refrigeration system at the Champlin Ice Forum.
The nearly $170,000 contract to design plans and specifications is the first step in an estimated $2.8 million project to replace the arena’s refrigeration system.
The contract with B32 Engineering also includes the preparation of bid phase documents, bid opening support and construction administration.
The ice arena, which is 24 years old, still operates with the use of R-22, a refrigerant that will not be manufactured in the United States after 2020 due to Environmental Protection Agency regulations phasing out ozone-depleting substances. R-22 has been commonly used in air conditioning and refrigeration systems.
The new system will use ammonia for refrigeration.
Ammonia refrigeration systems are used in area ice arenas including the Plymouth Ice Center, Eden Prairie Community Center, Braemar Arena and Parade Ice Gardens.
According to a staff report, the operators of these arenas say their systems function well and are efficient to operate.
Bidding for the project is expected to take place in October, with construction possibly starting in April 2021.
With costs for the switch to an ammonia refrigeration system estimated to be approximately $2.8 million, the city plans to pay for project in phases and hopes to qualify for a state grant.
If the project is approved, the city will issue $1 million in debt later this spring or early summer in the form of capital equipment certificates to replace the R-22 system, to be paid with the 2021 tax levy.
According to staff, that would equal a $6 per year increase in taxes to the median value home.
The second phase would require another equipment certificate issuance next spring and would allow staff to apply for the grant if it becomes available, an additional $9 in taxes for the median household.
“These amounts translate into $15 added to the tax levy for 20 years for each median valued residence,” according to a staff report from Parks and Facilities Manager Charles Lehn and Finance Director Shelley Peterson.
Staff will apply for a Mighty Ducks Grant from the Minnesota Legislature should it become available in July 2020.
The Mighty Ducks Grant Program, which was established in 1995 to address a lack of available ice time (especially for girls hockey), has not been funded since 2016. The Minnesota Amateur Sports Coalition has been working with legislators to bring back annual funding that would be used for projects to eliminate the use of R-22 and replace propane ice resurfacers with an electric version for indoor arenas.
Councilor Nate Truesdell, who asked to have the item pulled from the April 13 consent agenda, was the lone vote against the contract. He said he also voiced opposition when the project was discussed in a work session, also noting that this work is a complete replacement, rather than a retro-fit.
“I was and am in favor of spending the funds to maintain the structure of the building because to me it’s important to not let that deteriorate,” Truesdell said, citing the roof as an example. “I am not in favor of spending millions of dollars on upgrades, or $169,850 to design said upgrades, in this specific case, on a building that we can’t even use today.”
The ice arena is among many facilities currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Truesdell said if the city was able to secure grant money for the project, he may change his mind.
Ice Forum fund reserves will be used to pay for the design costs for the refrigeration conversion and will be reimbursed with the issuance of the equipment certificate later this year, according to Lehn and Peterson’s report.
The roof for the Ice Forum also needs to be replaced, as does the ice resurfacer, but those costs cannot be included in the equipment certificate permitted in the special legislation.
Those items will be considered during the 2021 budget process.
