A public hearing was conducted during the Champlin City Council meeting Feb. 24 regarding an intoxicating liquor and Sunday sales license for Chile Lime, LLC in Champlin.
“Chile Lime is looking to expand into the adjacent space that had been a tobacco shop that has gone out of business. They’re going to construct a bar concept in that area that will be connected in their existing restaurant,” Champlin City Clerk Roberta Colotti said. “With that, they would like to add an on sale intoxicating liquor license and a Sunday sales license. They’re looking to open up in the next month or two here.”
No one from the public spoke during the public hearing but Champlin City Councilor Jessica Tesdall wanted to hear from the business owners to share their plans.
“I know the buzz on the street is very excitable,” Tesdall said.
Chris Johnson, an owner of Chili Lime, said a lot of people have requested to have beverages while enjoying the food which led them to thinking if anything happened to the tobacco shop, moving over there.
“A week later they were gone,” Johnson said. “That is why we proceeded to move forward and it went fast. We got the keys on the 19th and we literally could be done in a couple of weeks if we wanted to be, but we’re having a custom top made so it won’t be done until about April 15.”
Johnson said it will be tequila base and full bar and will offer appetizers.
“We plan on trying to stay open later than most places that will allow stay open to sell our food later at night as well,” Johnson said. “It’s going to have a rustic feel just like the local bars in town.”
Tesdall commented that she heard they were going to have televisions in the bar.
“We’re going to show one thing generally; unless people ask for something else. We want people to all be in the same environment and the same headspace,” Johnson said.
The council approved the on sale intoxicating liquor and Sunday sales license for Chile Lime Champlin, LLC unanimously contingent on the submittal of a certificate of insurance payment of all fees.
Work session
“The council met in a work session prior to the council meeting and we had a follow up from a public hearing on the Jersey, Kentucky and Louisiana Avenue street projects that are proposed in 2020,” Champlin City Administrator Bret Heitkemp said.
There were three items the city council had asked for recommendations and follow up information on the issue.
According to Heitkemp, the first involves the street lights 2020 improvement project.
“In 2018, the city implemented LED lights and as that technology is evolving, there’s different light levels that have taken place,” Heitkemp said. “We have a city standard currently and the council wants to review some options in terms of reducing the amount of light spray available. We have some recommendations and some test areas that are going to be conducted throughout the city over the course of the next 30 days or so.”
The second issue discussed was a question on the pond capacity and maintenance in the storm water holding pong adjacent to Kentucky Avenue.
“The final issue that was discussed and reviewed tonight pertain to the practice of considering implementing controlled cuts in our street improvement projects,” Heitkemp said. “That issue is coming back this summer as part of an overall pavement management program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.