The Champlin City Council on Monday night passed a measure placing a 60-day moratorium on residential housing developments in the northwest part of the city. The moratorium will be used to engage in further discussion with Hennepin County officials on future access and traffic concerns.
The decision came after a lengthy and sometimes emotional discussion. Councilors all appeared to be in favor of the development as a whole but decided to proceed with caution to make sure traffic details were finalized. Mayor Ryan Karasek abstained in the vote and discussion due to a personal relationship with the owners of the proposed development – Bill and Nancy Bauer.
The Bauers, who owned and operated Bauer Berry Farm for 42 years before closing last year, contended the moratorium could throw a permanent wrench into the development plans.
“I’m sensing you’re all in favor of this project, so why can’t the same (traffic discussions) be done without the moratorium?” Nancy Bauer said while addressing the council. “We feel as long-time residents, we deserve the chance to make this happen. I’m hoping we can work together.”
The Bauers have lived in Champlin since 1962. Bill Bauer said his attorney has told him that moratoriums such as this can often be development-killers.
“More often than not, moratoriums can cause projects like this to go sideways,” said Peter Coyle, an attorney who represents the development company. “Why is this moratorium necessary? The Bauers are feeling like they are being targeted.”
Nathan Fehr of Fehr Development said the moratorium will hurt the group’s efforts to have a shovel in the ground by May 1, 2021.
In 2008, the city incorporated the Northwest Area Planning Study for inclusion in the Comprehensive Plan. The Northwest Area Study addressed many aspects of development in the City’s northwest area; however, the Study did not specifically address access connections to French Lake Road (County Road 121).
French Lake Road is the primary arterial road servicing traffic for the Northwest area. Recent discussions regarding residential development in the city’s Northwest area have identified access and traffic flow and distribution concerns. Specifically, future development access for properties abutting French Lake Road is being called into question by Hennepin County staff due to access spacing guidelines.
The access limitations have implications to the distribution of traffic associated with the future development of these parcels, both north and south of French Lake Road.
It is recommended that City staff be directed to work with the appropriate agencies and jurisdictions to study and make a report to the City Council after consideration of the matter. In support of this effort, an interim ordinance establishing a moratorium on development plans for the appropriate parcels is necessary.
The council also approved an application for a conditional use permit to John Pound permit to stabilize the Mississippi River bank at 11724 Mississippi Drive. The property contains an existing single-family dwelling, attached garage, and paved driveway off Mississippi Drive.
The proposed conditional use permit is to allow grading and stabilization in excess of 150 cubic yards within the Mississippi River Corridor. Specifically, the applicant proposes to remove 733 cubic yards and replace with 85 cubic yards in the form of a boulder retaining wall. The proposed improvements will stabilize slopes, prevent erosion, and improve riverbank aesthetics. Restorative measures in the river corridor are often necessary for maintaining water quality and resource integrity.
The City Council is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. on Friday. A summary of voter turnout will be presented and local results of the election are expected to be canvassed.
