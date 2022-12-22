The Champlin City Council met Dec. 12 with several important topics on the docket, particularly the Truth in Taxation public meeting for the 2023 operating budget and setting the 2023 tax levies for the city of Champlin.
The budget discussion began with an overview of the 2022 general fund forecast, which compared the revenues predicted in the 2022 adopted budget to the forecasted final numbers for the year. This presentation was given by finance director Shelly Peterson.
The forecasted number for licenses and permits exceeded the budget by $156,100. The forecasted numbers did not meet the budget for fines and miscellaneous revenue, however, meaning that the forecasted total revenue is $1,100 short of the budget total of $14,270,000 million, which is still considered as meeting 100%.
For expenditures, only the transfers-out category reached 100% when the 2022 adopted budget numbers and the 2022 forecast were compared.
General government, police/fire, public works, recreation, and non-departmental expenditures all came in under expectation, leaving the 2022 forecast at $13,781,000, 97% of the total in the original adopted budget.
Conversation then turned to the 2023 budget and levy, marking the final chapter in a process dating back to June 2022, one of several times meetings were held regarding the levy. That levy is estimated to increase 8.09% and is expected to cover 82% of related costs in 2023.
As per the estimate formed on Nov. 14, the 2023 operational levy will total $12,607,300. The debt levy will be $917,028, totaling $13,524,328 when the two are combined. This is $1,012,774 more than the total gross tax levy for 2022.
However, due to the decreased fiscal disparity levy for 2023, down from $1,816,475 to $1,634,145, the net tax levy for 2023 is $11,890,183 when accommodating this 10.04% drop. The fiscal disparities levy is part of a Metro-area program designed to distribute property tax wealth for commercial-industrial development. Examples of this development can include airports, railroads and interstates.
The median value home in Champlin has increased from $276,000 to $337,000, a 12.6% increase. The value of the median value home has increased 108% in Champlin over the last 10 years, starting at $162,000 in 2014. About 41% of Champlin homes are valued within $20,000 of the median value previously noted.
Peterson noted that the city of Champlin receives about 31% of a resident’s annual property taxes. Thirty-three percent goes to the county, while 31% goes to the school district. The remaining 5% is spread across the metro districts, other districts and the Champlin Economic Development Association.
The total expenditures in the 2023 general fund add up to $15,355,900. Eighteen percent of that is set to be transferred to infrastructure. The remaining 82% is to support operations. The entire general fund is designed to align with Champlin’s financial management plan.
Forty-three percent of this fund is for public safety, 17% is for public works and 12% is for general government operations. Seven percent is for culture and recreation. The remaining 21% is for other functions, including transfers and non-departmental needs.
Increases in expenditures are predicted due to the current trends of increased costs for fuel, electricity and natural gas, along with other factors like the increased annual fees for new software, digital storage and security systems.
Thirty percent of the new initiatives related to the 2023 levy are dedicated to the Police Department, with nearly half of the levy increase addressing ongoing staffing and support needs at the department. These steps include adding three new patrol officers and an embedded social worker program, and purchasing active-shooter kits.
The city of Champlin expects building inspection revenue to decrease nearly 12%, one of several decreases noted in the projected revenues. However, recreational programming is projected to increase by $143,700.
