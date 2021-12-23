Champlin adopts 2022 budget, tax levy

During the Dec. 13 Champlin City Council meeting, the council unanimously adopted the 2022 operating and economic development authority budget and tax levy.
At the Sept. 13 City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the 2022 proposed operating budget and tax levy. Finance Director Shelly Peterson spoke at both meetings and detailed what taxpayers should know in this plan for next year.
During the September meeting, Peterson said the proposed net tax levy for 2022 is estimated to increase 4.54%, which is equivalent to $10,705,079. For context, the final 2021 net levy increased 7.6% over the previous year. The levy was developed with guidance from the city council in June and Peterson said it includes significant initiatives incorporated by the council in August.
Compared to other cities with a similar size gross levy, Peterson said that Champlin is fairly consistent with other local towns. “I think our levy is well in line with what other communities similar to us are doing,” she said.
When staff met with the council back in June, they were provided direction to increase the total gross levy by no more than 7%, which is equivalent to $75 annually to the median value home. This guidance reflected the significant initiatives planned for 2022 along with the knowledge that the median value home values would be increasing more than other residential property price points, shifting the tax burden, according to a city report.
The annual financial impact to a median value residential home with an estimated market value of $276,000 is expected to increase approximately $64 annually when compared to 2021.
Peterson said that approximately 41% of homes will see an increase similar to this. “We did a lot over the course of the summer and fall and we’ve more than accomplished what we set out to do in June,” Peterson said.
Regarding the property tax, Peterson said that 30 cents of every dollar for property tax goes to the city, 32 cents goes to Hennepin County, 33 cents goes to Anoka-Hennepin School District, and the other 5 cents goes to other various entities.
Concerning the operating budget, the general fund, which is the primary operating fund of the city, is proposed to increase 4.68%, or $14,270,000, when compared to the 2021 budget. Peterson mentioned that 93% of the tax levy goes to the general fund. Included in the 2022 general fund are several new initiatives, most significantly the addition of three new positions: communications coordinator, human resource coordinator, and patrol sergeant.
Other information Peterson said that was relevant for city taxpayers is that transfers make up roughly 20% of the general fund expense budget, which “provide resources to support the city’s aging infrastructure and equipment.” The Capital Improvement Plan includes over $16 million in infrastructure projects, equipment, and technology planned for 2022.
New initiatives featured in the 2022 budget include: Citizens survey, improving crosswalk intersections, adding a sergeant to the patrol division, adding a human resource coordinator, adding a communications coordinator, and Ice Forum storage expansion project.
