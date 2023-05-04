Cates Industrial Park will bring warehouse, office space to Medina

(Photo courtesy of the city of Medina)

At the April 18 Medina City Council meeting, the council discussed the preliminary plat and site plan for Cates Industrial Park. Oppidan Investments is planning to build 310,000 square feet of warehouse, light industrial, and office buildings on 30 acres east of Willow Drive and north of Chippewa Road.

Oppidan plans call for two proposed buildings. The applicant wants to rezone the property to the business B zoning district instead of rural residential-urban reserve. A business B district would provide a zoning district mix of office, light industrial, and larger scale retail and services uses with proximity to arterial roadways.

