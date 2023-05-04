Cates Industrial Park will bring warehouse, office space to Medina

At the April 18 Medina City Council meeting, the council discussed the preliminary plat and site plan for Cates Industrial Park. The two proposed buildings of a warehouse, light industrial, and office use will be located east of Willow Drive and north of Chippewa Road.
At the April 18 Medina City Council meeting, the council discussed the preliminary plat and site plan for Cates Industrial Park. Oppidan Investments is planning to build 310,000 square feet of warehouse, light industrial, and office buildings on 30 acres east of Willow Drive and north of Chippewa Road.
Oppidan plans call for two proposed buildings. The applicant wants to rezone the property to the business B zoning district instead of rural residential-urban reserve. A business B district would provide a zoning district mix of office, light industrial, and larger scale retail and services uses with proximity to arterial roadways.
If the property is rezoned to a Business Zoning district, some changes would have to be made.
“There are some adjustments necessary for some of the landscaping features which are suggested as a condition if the project were to move forward, and also needing to specify the proposed tree removal on the property. There may be additional tree planting required to meet the minimum tree replacement requirements,” Planning Director Dusty Finke said.
One of the landscaping features would be a landscape buffer to the north and east. The site has frontage on two public roads, Willow Drive to the west and Chippewa Road to the south. A private road, Cates Ranch Drive, is to the north of the property.
Oppidan Investments proposes realigning Cates Ranch Drive further to the south to align with the Twinco/Romax driveway west of Willow Drive. The applicant’s site plan proposes one access to Willow Drive, two to Chippewa Road, and one to Cates Ranch Drive.
A traffic analysis identified improvements that need to be made to the streets next to the development. The applicant agreed to construct the improvements which include right-turn lanes into most accesses, a left-turn lane from Willow Drive to Chippewa Road, a right-turn lane from Willow Drive to Chippewa Road, and an expanded left-turn lane from Willow Drive onto Highway 55.
Councilor Dino DesLauriers asked about semi-traffic on Chippewa Road. “Is this road capable of withstanding all of that semi-traffic?” he asked.
Finke said that semis leaving the site will be directed to go north and use Cates Ranch Drive instead of Chippewa Road. Semis may use Chippewa Road to enter the site, depending on how they enter the loading dock.
Public Works Director Steve Scherer stated that Chippewa is built to a nine-ton standard and can take a lot of traffic. DesLauriers also asked about semis missing the turn onto Cates Ranch Drive while going north on Willow Drive, and if they’re going to be able to turn around if they do.
“There really isn’t, at this point, a good place to turn around if they overshoot that, but I don’t think there’s the sort of visual cues that you would want to keep going north,” Finke said.
Finke stated there will be signage on Cates Ranch Drive so that semis going east don’t miss turning into the loading dock there. Oppidan Investments’ site plan includes 216 parking spaces, 85% warehouse use and 15% office.
Medina’s parking requirements for an 85% warehouse and 15% office mix is 316 parking spaces.
“The city code does permit proof of parking so that more parking than is ultimately necessary doesn’t have to be built on the front end of a project. In this case, the site does include a large area which could be converted to parking in the future,” Finke said.
The council approved the plans for Cates Industrial Park.
