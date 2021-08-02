The Rockford City Council has approved documents that allow Rockford Landings to construct a nine-acre multi-use development at 9000 County Road 50, the northwest side of County Road 50 and southwest side of Highway 55.
The proposed development would include commercial retail and multi-family residential properties. Rockford Landings anticipates subdividing the site into multiple lots. Separate owners of the lots and building sites would develop the property. A Caribou Coffee drive-through would be the first retail business to spring up in Rockford Landings.
At its Tuesday, June 22 meeting, the city council approved requests from Rockford Landings for a planned unit development stage plan, preliminary plat, planned unit development and planned unit development district.
In related business, the council approved a request from Mark Krough and Java Companies for a planned unit development stage plan that would allow them to construct the Caribou drive-through in the Rockford Landings development.
At the meeting, the city council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
AUDIT REPORT
Turning to the subject of city finances, the city council heard an audit report of Rockford’s 2020 finances from Bonnie Schweiger, of Abdo, Eick & Meyers certified public accountants. After her presentation, the council accepted her report.
Schweiger said the audit produced “very good results” and was “a very clean audit.” This time the auditors looked for the city’s compliance with requirements for accepting federal grants for dealing with the pandemic. The auditors found no problems.
In 2020 the lion’s share of General Fund revenue came from property taxes – roughly $1.6 million. Intergovernmental aid supplied a second major fund source – roughly $600,000. General government costs of roughly $590,000 accounted for a large expenditure of General Fund money – followed closely by public safety and public works.
Schweiger also explained Rockford’s special revenue funds, including the fire department, Rockford Mall, Economic Development Authority and lawful gambling contributions. The total amounted to roughly $3.5 million in 2020.
The Capital Projects Funds include money earmarked for tax increment financing, street capital improvements, transportation signals, the event center, general equipment and park dedication. At the moment, the TIF fund balance is negative, Schweiger said. It takes time for TIF to generate revenue.
Turning to the subject of debt service, she said Rockford will spend almost $300,000 in 2021 for principal and interest on the city’s debt.
She added that the sewer and water funds have sufficient receipts to cover debt and operating expenses.
Taxes per capita amounted to roughly $400 in Rockford in 2019 – lower than cities of similar size, Schweiger said. Expenditures per capita amounted to roughly $500 in Rockford – lower than cities of similar size.
HENNEPIN COUNTY COMMISSIONER STOPS BY
At the beginning of the meeting, Kevin Anderson, new Hennepin County Commissioner for District 7, stopped by. He said he was making the rounds of all of his cities.
Anderson is public works chair on the Hennepin County Board. He said he can advocate for transit and transportation needs in the western suburbs. He is looking forward to collaborating with all of his communities to work on meeting their needs.
Anderson said reliable broadband is really important to him. He has a 20 year background in information technology. Events of the past year highlighted an increase need for reliable broadband to be available to all residents. He is looking forward to working with broadband providers in cities to make sure they provide service in a responsible way.
Also, he wants to take the lead on services for veterans in Hennepin County – specifically ending homelessness. One need is partnering with communities to find vacant properties on which private organizations can set up vets in affordable housing. Many vets have unique needs. Anderson said he is happy to be a resource at the county level.
City Councilor Denise Willenbring and City Administrator Madsen asked for Anderson’s help with the Safe Routes to School project to deal with pedestrian safety near Rockford Public Schools.
OTHER
The city council also:
RECEIVED a report from City Engineer Steve Hegland about ways to calculate special assessments for 2022 infrastructure improvements in Rockford.
LEARNED from Renee Oelrich, of the public works department, that “flushable” wipes are continuing to clog pipes at Rockford’s wastewater treatment plant. She reiterated that flushable wipes are not flushable. Also, she said Rockford water customers need education about water conservation. They are using a huge amount of water.
