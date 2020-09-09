Bridget Bruska, assistant finance director in Rogers, has been promoted to finance director, effective Sept. 8. She will replace Lisa Herbert, who is retiring.
The Rogers City Council approved the promotion at its Aug. 25 meeting.
Bruska was hired in September 2014 and has been assistant finance director since then, according to City Administrator Steve Stahmer. “She has worked closely with Lisa, and has brought a lot of new information and processes,” Stahmer said. “Lisa leaves us with very big shoes to fill, but Bridget has the knowledge and ability to fill that.”
The council also approved appointing Corey Breseman to Accounting Clerk I, a position that has been vacant since June.
According to Stacy Scharber, Rogers assistant city administrator and city clerk, Breseman has been an on-again/off-again intern in Rogers since 2009. She was hired part-time earlier in 2020 to assist in the 2020 election process and with other duties, including the city’s new “paperless world due to the covid pandemic.”
“Corey has demonstrated herself to be an incredible asset to the city over her years of assistance,” Scharber said. “She’s an excellent candidate for this position. She comes highly recommended.”
Breseman has a degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison, and is a certified charter boat captain after spending her last four years managing and providing charter tours in Grand Cayman.
The council also authorized advertising for the assistant finance director’s position.
In acknowledging the last City Council meeting for Lisa Herbert, Stahmer said, “We all know what Lisa has contributed to the city; Rogers is her real legacy.”
When he became city administrator in 2008, Stahmer said, “I learned very quickly that Lisa would be an indispensable resource to me.”
Stahmer said city managers talk among themselves about department heads and directors that can be counted on and relied on for their expertise.
“At the end of my career, if you ask me about finance directors, I would tell you that Lisa was my finance director,” Stahmer said.
To Lisa, Stahmer said, “Thank you for your professionalism and your friendship.”
Mayor Rick Ihli said, “To a person on the council, we agree with that. At budget time, we listen to Lisa. She’s spot-on.”
Industrial Boulevard extension project
The council awarded a $1.182 million contract to Fehn Companies, Inc., and authorized construction services of $147,720 to WSB for the Industrial Boulevard extension project.
The project involves the extension of Industrial Boulevard as an urban roadway, to include storm sewer and concrete medians to continue the parkway style as was constructed on the existing Industrial Boulevard. The project also includes constructing a new intersection at CSAH 144 with right and left turn lanes.
As part of the project, the city is partnering with Hennepin County to replace an existing culvert beneath CSAH 144 that is in poor condition, according to City Engineer Bret Weiss. Sidewalk is not part of the project, Weiss said.
“We received very good bids; we had 16 bidders,” Weiss said. “Fehn Companies is a local contractor who has a long history with Rogers.”
Total cost of the project is estimated at $1.783 million, Weiss said. That includes $206,000 in assessments, $697,366 in state aid, and $206,174 from Hennepin County.
The project is expected to be completed in 2020, Weiss said.
Public Works capital equipment replacement
The council authorized the purchase of a plow truck chassis from Boyer Trucks of Rogers, and the purchase of a new Toolcat utility vehicle from Lane Equipment in Loretto.
Public Works Director John Seifert said the state bid refers to a delivery schedule “in the range of six to nine months.” The council’s authorization will allow the city to lock into the 2019-2020 state bid package, he said.
“This delivery schedule has been affected by the pandemic conditions to interrupt the normal supply chain,” Seifert said. The best-case scenario would enable the city to receive the plow truck for the 2021-22 snow season, according to Seifert.
Regarding the Toolcat, Seifert said the Public Works staff had previously identified a need to replace the equipment because it “continues to exceed our cost of ownership with excess repair costs greater than 50% of replacement costs for an equivalent replacement piece of equipment.”
“The estimated useful life for this type of equipment is eight years and it has been in service for 10 years,” Seifert said. “Over the life of the equipment the Public Works Department has spent $29,500 on parts and maintenance and repairs for the 2010 Toolcat. This piece of equipment is in fair to poor condition.”
He added that the original acquisition price was $51,000 and the replacement is in the $54,000 range.
