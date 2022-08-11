Champlin Mayor Ryan Karasek gives his thoughts on the THC moratorium at the July 25 city council meeting. The council approved an interim ordinance placing a 12-month moratorium on the sale, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of THC products, effective immediately. Screenshot courtesy of the City of Champlin.
At the July 25 Champlin city council meeting, the council approved an off-sale small brewer license for Elm Creek Brewing Company at 11469 Marketplace Drive. The license allows the business to sell up to 128 ounces per customer per day. At the July 11 council meeting, a city report stated that the council amended the alcoholic beverages ordinance to include a small brewer off-sale license.
Also at the meeting, the council unanimously approved an ordinance amending the city’s code regarding mobile food units. Back in 2020, city staff began enforcing the mobile food unit/food truck ordinance.
Since then, the majority of food trucks, according to a city report, hold business at Elm Creek Brewing. City staff has gotten feedback from the Brewing company and food truck vendors who claim that the license application process is “arduous.”
According to a city report, around the metro, Champlin is the only city to require background checks in their mobile food unit applications. In this new amendment, background checks will be removed as a requirement from the application process.
“We felt it was a really unnecessary part of our application,” Scott Schulte, community development director, said at the meeting. Also included in the amendment is proof of current electrical inspection as a requirement of the licensure process, which was previously mandated. Spot checks will be made by the city’s fire department to ensure safety measures are being met.
THC moratorium
The council also approved an interim ordinance placing a 12-month moratorium on the sale, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of THC products, effective immediately. According to a city report, near the end of the 2022 legislative session on July 1, a new law was passed that allows certain edible and beverage products infused with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to be sold.
The law includes nonintoxicating cannabinoids with no more than 0.3% of any THC and edible cannabinoid products with no more than five milligrams of any THC. The city report states that the new law enacts some requirements for labeling and testing, but doesn’t provide parameters regulating production, compliance checks, or sales of THC products and doesn’t prohibit local regulation.
City staff believes there is a need to study THC products and uses to assess the necessity and efficacy of regulation and restrictions regarding sales, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of THC products in order to “protect the public health, safety, and welfare of its residents,” the report stated. Because of that, the council unanimously approved a 12-month moratorium, which other cities in the metro have implemented, on the retail sales of THC-infused edibles and drinks in Champlin, with the purpose being “to provide sufficient time for city staff to study the issues related to the development of a municipal system of regulation and licensure of the retail sales of these materials.”
“I think it’s a wise decision on our part to take a step back, review all the concerns and issues so we can make a good decision moving forward,” Mayor Ryan Karasek said at the meeting.
Other announcements
On Friday, Aug. 19, there will be a free showing of “Sing 2” at Andrews Park. The movie will start at dusk, with food trucks and games beforehand.
Every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Champlin Farmers Market is back and held in the Ice Forum parking lot. Support local farmers and stock up on fresh produce.
Reservations are now being accepted at the Mississippi Crossings Event Center and the city is looking for craft vendors who want to participate in the first-ever holiday artisan market this November. Visit mississippicrossings.com for more information.
Election candidate filing continues through Aug. 16.
The mandatory odd-even sprinkling city ordinance will continue through Labor Day.
