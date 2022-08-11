At the July 25 Champlin city council meeting, the council approved an off-sale small brewer license for Elm Creek Brewing Company at 11469 Marketplace Drive. The license allows the business to sell up to 128 ounces per customer per day. At the July 11 council meeting, a city report stated that the council amended the alcoholic beverages ordinance to include a small brewer off-sale license.

Also at the meeting, the council unanimously approved an ordinance amending the city’s code regarding mobile food units. Back in 2020, city staff began enforcing the mobile food unit/food truck ordinance.

