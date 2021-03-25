Boston Scientific looks to expand in Maple Grove

Boston Scientific is looking to expand its campus in Maple Grove. The Maple Grove City Council reviewed a plan for a new building at its March 15 meeting.
Economic Development Manager Brett Angell said proposed plans were to construct a fourth building approximately 76,000 square feet in size on the Boston Scientific campus, located north of Weaver Lake Road and west of Scimed Place. This new building is proposed to be located on a site that is currently used for surface parking.
This new building would be constructed directly to the west of the existing third building and would be connected through a skyway.
“The proposed building would be two-stories with a penthouse,” Angell said. “Approximately, 48,000-square-feet would be dedicated for production space. Then additional areas of the building would be built as shell office space for future growth.”
The building is proposed to have an exterior using a combination of brick veneer, architectural precast panels, and metal/aluminum panels and fins.
The landscaping plan proposes trees placed near the loading dock area to provide additional screening to nearby neighbors. The loading dock would be on the north side of the facility. A metal mesh screening will also be added to minimize any visual impacts of equipment outside.
“The proposed building would not be tied to a direct initial employment increase,” Angell added. “The production of the product is actually going to be relocated from an existing building within the campus. So this new facility would just allow for further spacing and increase the production of that said product.”
Councilor Karen Jaeger questioned the new building’s impacts on traffic to and from the Boston Scientific complex. “Is this going to make a lot of traffic coming out onto Weaver Lake Road?”
Angell said that Boston Scientific staff work on staggered shifts to limit any traffic impacts, but doesn’t expect additional traffic from the new building. Currently, all of its employees who work an office job are working from home. He added no re-opening plan has been shared with city staff, but it is anticipated that many office workers will continue to work from home a few days weeks into the foreseeable future.
In 2020, the council approved a parking lot expansion for the complex, which will be adding 388 parking spaces once completed. There would then be a total of 3,241 parking spaces.
The council approved development plans for the Boston Scientific Building West.
“We look forward to the building and continue to work with Boston Scientific on their project going forward,” Mayor Mark Steffenson said.
