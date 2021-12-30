Body cameras to be required of all Rogers cops as of Jan. 3

With the goal of enhancing public trust, accountability, transparency, and documenting evidence, Rogers Police officers will begin wearing body cameras as of Jan. 3, 2022.
The Rogers City Council accepted public comment Dec. 14 prior to the Police Department’s implementation of the Axon body-worn portable camera recording system.
Rogers Police Chief Dan Wills told the council nine public comments were received via e-mail. “All were positive and in support of body cameras,” Wills said.
When asked about the requirement for police officers turning their body cameras on and off, Wills said, “It will be a very robust policy. Anytime they have contact with the public, the camera will be activated.”
Officers opting not to use the camera in a specific situation will be required to submit a written report detailing their reasons for not doing so. Camera use by all officers will be audited twice a month, according to Wills.
“We broached this topic five or six years ago, and there wasn’t much traction at the time,” Mayor Rick Ihli said. “These are different days and times. Do we want to spend the dollars? Probably not. But it only takes one thing going sideways to cost a lot. This is our protection plan.”
Council member Kevin Jullie approved the plan, saying it is overdue and will provide “good transparency.”
PURCHASE OF UTILITY TERRAIN VEHICLE
In another police-related item, the council approved the purchase of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) trailer at a cost of $36,255.
Wills acknowledged that the cost of the UTV, stated as $18,727 in the 2020-21 budget, has increased substantially.
However, he said the vehicle will “greatly increase police department staff’s ability to reach remote areas within our city pertaining to calls for service, such as missing persons, water rescues, and accessing park trails.”
He added that the UTV “will allow for increased access and presence during community events, and also provide support for our other first responders and staff when needed.”
Wills said the department responds to approximately 10 missing person calls each year, in addition to 18 calls in Crow-Hassan Park Reserve. He noted that 56% of the city is undeveloped, consisting of rural areas and portions with no road access.
“A typical squad car doesn’t allow the access we need,” Wills said.
The city’s fire department has a track-type UTV that will supplement the police department’s vehicle, he said. Wills estimated that without damage, the UTV will last for 10 years. The UTV will be pulled by the community service officer’s F-150 vehicle, he said.
“It’s unfortunate that we’re so far off from the original (financial) target,” councilor Mark Eiden said. “But they really aren’t going to get any cheaper. Now is the time.”
SHOP WITH A COP
In one last police-related item, the council recognized and accepted donations for the city’s annual Shop with a Cop program, conducted Dec. 13.
The annual event is an opportunity for police staff to accompany local youth at the Rogers Target and Cabela’s to purchase holiday items for themselves and their family members, Wills said.
“This event undoubtedly makes the holiday season better for families in need, and strengthens the relationship between the police and youth,” Wills said. “In addition to the shopping event, our police staff and youth were transported back and forth from the Rogers Event Center in buses, provided free of charge by Vision Transportation.”
The event would not be possible without substantial donations from community members that totaled $7,400 this year, he said.
“It’s a great event,” Ihli said. “It’s fun to see the kids get a twinkle in their eyes. I’ve been to every one, and I enjoy it greatly. It’s a wonderful event.”
In expressing appreciation for the participation of community groups, Eiden added that “these things don’t just happen.”
“It’s really well run,” Councilor Shannon Klick said. “It’s touching to see how the community comes together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.