Senator Sandra Pappas presented House bonding bills HF 670 and HF 669 to the Minnesota Senate on March 16. She is the senate author of these bills. The bills failed to pass. They would’ve provided money to improve infrastructure throughout Minnesota.
Some of the cities that would’ve been impacted by this include St. Michael, Corcoran, and Medina. The bill would’ve provided over $450,000 for railroad crossing safety improvements at Town Line Road in Medina and/or Independence.
St. Michael would’ve received $5 million for wastewater treatment improvements.
It would also help fund a water treatment plant, second municipal well, water tower, and booster station for Corcoran. Corcoran is currently contracted with the city of Maple Grove for water, but has been planning for their own water supply system since 2018 because of limitations in their contract with Maple Grove and growth.
“In January of 2023, we made significant progress with the city’s infrastructure plan with an investment of over $25 million which includes $3 million in federal funding. However, even with these investments, there are several key components to our infrastructure plan that are still needed as the city continues to see unprecedented growth,” Corcoran Mayor Tom McKee testified to the Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee.
Corcoran needs $10 million from the state to fund the rest of the project.
The bounding bills would’ve affected many different cities including Monticello, Watertown, Elk River, Mankato, and many other cities. The bills also failed to be passed in 2016, 2021, and 2022.
The Capital Investment Committee heard from these cities on March 14 about local infrastructure projects that they need funding for. Senator Pappas is the Chair of The Capital Investment Committee.
“We heard about the help that Minnesotans need for flood hazard mitigation projects across the state, water quality and storage, and failing dams. Sixteen of the 21 bills heard were from senate GOP districts,” Pappas said.
A couple of weeks ago, the Committee also heard from 57 local governments that need clean drinking water and wastewater treatment for their cities. One of the cities, Monticello, has extremely high levels of manganese in their drinking water. Four of the five wells in Monticello have manganese levels nearly seven times the levels recommended for infants.
In Owatonna, untreated wastewater is being discharged into local bodies of water.
“Mayors and city managers should not have to return to testify again and again to ask their senators to vote for projects introduced seven years ago,” Pappas said at the Senate floor session on March 16.
Pappas urged the senate to pass these bills. Some members of the senate expressed the importance of eliminating the tax on Social Security benefits over the bounding bills. Other members urged both the bounding bills and the elimination of the tax on Social Security benefits to be passed.
“We want to see this bounding bill done, we want to see it done quickly, we want to see it done now. We also want to prioritize the needs of Minnesotans. We want to see tax relief,” Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson said.
The bounding bills failed to pass with 33 yes’s and 32 no’s. Since the bounding bills were rejected, the Capital Investment Committee will now have to create an all-cash bill. All-cash bills can be passed in the senate through a simple majority, but the all-cash bill will not provide as much funding as the bounding bills would’ve.
This means that most likely not all of the projects originally in the bounding bills will be included in the all-cash-bill.
