Senator Sandra Pappas presented House bonding bills HF 670 and HF 669 to the Minnesota Senate on March 16. She is the senate author of these bills. The bills failed to pass. They would’ve provided money to improve infrastructure throughout Minnesota.

Some of the cities that would’ve been impacted by this include St. Michael, Corcoran, and Medina. The bill would’ve provided over $450,000 for railroad crossing safety improvements at Town Line Road in Medina and/or Independence.

