All of the results are in for Hennepin and Wright county precincts for the Tuesday, March 3 Presidential Preferential Primary. The top state vote getters were Joe Biden for the DFL and Donald Trump for the Republican ballot. Uncommitted voters were rare.
A trip to the website for the Minnesota Secretary of State revealed results from cities in the area covered by the Crow River News. Here is how the state, Hennepin and Wright County and Crow River area residents voted.
Voters could choose from a lengthy list of Democratic candidates, many of whom dropped out of the race after ballots were printed. DFL candidates on the ballot were Deval Patrick, Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, John K. Delaney, Marianne Williamson, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang, Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bloomberg, Joseph Biden, uncommitted, Cory Booker and Michael Bennet.
Republican voters could choose between Trump and write in a candidate.
STATEWIDE RESULTS
At 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, a total of 4,108 of the 4,110 precincts in Minnesota were reporting.
On the DFL ballot, Biden received 38.61% of the vote, with Bernie Sanders receiving 29.89% of the vote. Elizabeth Warren received 15.41% of the vote, followed by Michael Bloomberg (8.34%) and Amy Klobuchar (5.58%). Uncommitted voters amounted to .35% of the tally.
On the Republican ballot, Trump received 97.65% of the vote. Write-in candidates garnered 2.35% of the vote.
HENNEPIN COUNTY RESULTS
In more local results, Hennepin County, on the DFL ballot, Biden received 34.52% of the vote, with Sanders following with 33.19% of the vote. Other vote getters were: Warren with 19.24% of the vote, Bloomberg with 7.15% and Klobuchar with 4.12%. Uncommitted voters amounted to .19% of the vote.
On the Republican ballot, Trump received 95.38% of the vote. Write-in candidates got 4.62% of the vote.
CORCORAN
In Corcoran, DFL voters in all three precincts preferred Biden, with Sanders as a distant second.
Precinct one voters chose Biden (45.91%), Sanders (19.5%), Bloomberg (16.35%), Warren (10.69%) and Klobuchar (3.77%). Uncommitted voters amounted to .63%.
Precinct two voters chose Biden (56%), Bloomberg (16.8%), Sanders (13.6%), Warren (8.8%) and Klobuchar (3.2%). Uncommitted voters amounted to .8%.
Precinct three voters chose Biden (48.98%), Sanders (17.35%), Bloomberg (15.31%), Warren (9.69%) and Klobuchar (7.65%). No voters were uncommitted.
On the Republican ballot, Trump got 95.65% of votes in precinct one, 96.08 of votes in precinct two and 95.56 of votes in precinct three. Write-in candidates got 4.35% of votes in precinct one, 3.92% of votes in precinct two and 3.92% of votes in precinct three.
GREENFIELD
Greenfield DFL voters also chose Biden, with Sanders as a distant second.
Greenfield DFL tallies were Biden (47.14%), Sanders (24.29%), Bloomberg (11.43%), Warren (11.43%) and Klobuchar (2.86%). Uncommitted voters amounted to .48%.
On the Republican ballot, Trump got 97.5% of Greenfield votes. Write-in candidates got 2.5% of votes.
HANOVER, HENNEPIN COUNTY
DFL voters in Hanover, Hennepin County precinct one preferred Biden, with Sanders coming in second.
Hanover Hennepin County tallies were Biden (35.42%), Sanders (29.17%), Bloomberg (20.83%), Warren (12.5%) and Klobuchar (2.08%). No voters were uncommitted.
On the Republican ballot, Trump got 100% of Hanover Hennepin County votes.
INDEPENDENCE
DFL voters in Independence preferred Biden, with Sanders coming in a distant second.
Independence tallies were Biden (53.46%), Sanders (16.47%), Bloomberg (15.27%), Warren (11.46%) and Klobuchar (2.63%). No voters were uncommitted.
On the Republican ballot, Trump got 96.33% of Independence votes. Write-in candidates got 3.67% of votes.
MEDINA
In Medina, DFL voters in both precincts preferred Biden.
Precinct one voters chose Biden (56%), Bloomberg (14.11%), Sanders (13.19%), Warren (10.12%) and Klobuchar (3.68%). Uncommitted voters amounted to .61%.
Precinct two voters chose Biden (51.67%), Sanders (20.7%), Bloomberg (11.48%), Warren (9.81%) and Klobuchar (4.63%). Uncommitted voters amounted to .61%.
On the Republican ballot, Trump got 97.92% of votes in precinct one and 98.55% of votes in precinct two. Write-in candidates got 2.8% of votes in precinct one and 1.4% of votes in precinct two.
ROGERS
In Rogers, DFL voters in both precincts preferred Biden, with Sanders as a distant second.
Precinct one voters chose Biden (48.16%), Sanders (26.05%), Warren (10.53%), Bloomberg (8.68%) and Klobuchar (4.47%). No voters were uncommitted.
Precinct two voters chose Biden (47.27%), Sanders (22.19%), Bloomberg (11.74%), Warren (11.25%) and Klobuchar (4.18%). No voters were uncommitted.
On the Republican ballot, Trump got 92.05% of votes in precinct one and 98.94% of votes in precinct two. Write-in candidates got 7.95% of votes in precinct one and 1.06% of votes in precinct two.
WRIGHT COUNTY
In Wright County, Biden led with 49% of the vote, Sanders was next with 23%, followed by Warren 10% and Bloomberg 11%. Also receiving votes were Amy Klobuchar with 4%, and Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer took in under 1% each.
President Trump received 99% of the Republican votes cast.
ALBERTVILLE
In Albertville precinct one, 44% of voters selected Biden. Sanders received 27%, Warren 14% and Bloomberg 10%. In Albertville precinct two, Biden secured 41%, Sanders 28%, Warren 12% and Bloomberg 13%.
For Republicans, President Trump swept both precincts.
HANOVER, wRIGHT COUNTY
In the Wright County portion of Hanover, Biden led with 55% in precinct two, Sanders had 19%, Warren 10% and Bloomberg 11%.
On the Republican side, President Trump received all the votes.
ROCKFORD
In Rockford, Biden was the leader with 54%, Sanders received 27%, Warren 10% and Bloomberg 6.47%.
For Republicans, President Trump cleared 99% of the vote.
ST. MICHAEL
In St. Michael precinct 1A, Biden led with 52%, Sanders had 25%, Warren 10% and Bloomberg 6%. In St. Michael Precinct 1B, Biden had 48% of the vote, Sanders 23%, Bloomberg 11% and Warren 10%.
Republicans supported President Trump by 99% in both precincts.
