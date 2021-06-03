At a Champlin City Council work session on May 24, the council reopened the discussion regarding the ordinance prohibiting backyard chickens.
Council member Ryan Sabas brought forward the idea of revisiting the ordinance and the council used the work session to gauge interest in whether or not there is collective interest in doing so.
The council determined that staff should do more research on the subject and present that information at another work session in the future.
Mayor Ryan Karasek said he doesn’t expect the topic in a council meeting imminently, but does acknowledge that there should be more discussion about what the revised amendment might look like. “It takes some time to do these things,” Karasek. “That is the nature of how government works.”
For an issue to move past a work session and into a regular meeting, there needs to be an unofficial consensus from the council that they are ready to move to the next step in the discussion.
Karasek also said that it is common for a topic to make multiple appearances in work sessions and expects the issue of backyard chickens to be revisited sometime in the next 60 days, with its status after that uncertain.
“I don’t know if it’ll have legs past the work session,” Karasek said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.