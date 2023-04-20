Following nearly 45 minutes of discussion, the Rogers City Council on April 11 denied a site plan request from Twin Cities Auctions and Curtis Ventures for a 3.3-acre property at 14310 Northdale Blvd.
“The applicant is proposing to establish an outdoor display area related to the dealership use in the fenced area on the property,” said a memo to the City Council from Rogers City Planner Alec Henderson.
One of the hot-button issues, Henderson said, concerns the city code requirement that the surface at the site be paved with a dust-free material.
Henderson said the Rogers Planning Commission on April 4 recommended denial of the site plan because it does not conform to city code. “It should also be noted that cars are already parked on site prior to the site plan approval,” Henderson’s memo said.
The Planning Commission recommended denial, according to Henderson, because no dust-free paving was proposed, no landscaping was proposed along Highway 101, and the display area exceeds 50% of the lot.
“The practice is to pave with material to control dust,” Henderson said.
Mayor Rick Ihli said, “My biggest issue is that all other dealerships (in Rogers) have asphalt because it’s required. I have an issue with making exceptions. That’s a big part of it for me. They opened up a business and didn’t communicate with the city, and that piece is really big with me.”
Ihli also said he “gets nervous” about automobiles that are shipped from other states to Minnesota, because of the possibility they may have been flooded during storms in other states.
Benjamin Scharf, owner of Twin Cities Auctions, said his 12-member team is on track to sell 3,000 units this year. He said the automobiles he sells come from all over the country, but added that “90% are clean and the majority are already fixed.”
He said his auction business was displaced from the city of Ramsey in 2022 due to an eminent domain issue. “I had the difficult choice of whether to lay off employees, or open operations immediately in Rogers,” Scharf said. “I seek your understanding and your forgiveness. I am a proud employer of local families.”
Lucas Wiborg , chief financial officer at Curtis Ventures, said a revised plan for paving was submitted to the city following the Planning Commission’s April 4 vote to deny the site plan.
“I believe the applicant is fully code-compliant,” Wiborg said. “We want to keep Ben in business. Surfacing is the hot button topic here, and we’re happy to address that. Code says the surface needs to control dust, not be dust-free. We will certainly abide with further requirements.”
Ron Maas of Bedrock Motors, who said he represented a group of other car dealers in Rogers, spoke during the open forum portion of the meeting and again as the council discussed the issue. “The client just moved in and started operating,” Maas said. “Any vehicles are supposed to be parked on bituminous. If the council okays this tonight, you’re setting a real precedent for problems.”
Noting that he has been in business for 50 years, Maas added that salvage vehicles cannot be sold without a license.
“There are so many things that don’t fit,” Maas said.
He said he has managed a large wholesale auction operation for 35 years. “Every square inch I have vehicles on is paved,” Maas said, adding that vehicles often leak oil. “We’re looking for a cease and desist. This, to me, is a fairy tale. There’s no code that says if you don’t have the money (to pave) you don’t have to do it. You can’t come in and make your own rules. My prep time to get through the city took nine months. We did every possible thing we needed to comply.”
Maas said his company has worked hard to have Rogers be a great place for people to buy cars. “We don’t get complaints,” he said. “The competition is great. We advertise together. Why would we want to open the door for someone who is non-complaint?”
“I am adamantly begging you to please deny this,” Maas said. “It’s only fair to me and the other dealers that they go through the same thing we did.”
Councilor Mark Eiden said he would encourage the applicant to bring his request back after “making sure all requirements are met.” He added, “We need to have a do-over and see if it meets requirements.”
