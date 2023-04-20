Following nearly 45 minutes of discussion, the Rogers City Council on April 11 denied a site plan request from Twin Cities Auctions and Curtis Ventures for a 3.3-acre property at 14310 Northdale Blvd.

“The applicant is proposing to establish an outdoor display area related to the dealership use in the fenced area on the property,” said a memo to the City Council from Rogers City Planner Alec Henderson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments