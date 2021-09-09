By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
CasaVida of Rogers, a 40-unit, single-level assisted living and memory care senior residential facility, is being proposed on South Diamond Lake Road in Rogers.
The Rogers City Council reviewed the plan Aug. 24. It is proposed by Eden Prairie-based Vincent Development, in partnership with Rachel Development.
The site is one-quarter mile west of Northdale Boulevard, flanked by Lil’ Explorers Daycare on the west, a storm water pond on the north, city wastewater treatment plan on the west, and Kohl’s department store on the north.
Of the 40 units, 24 will be assisted living, and 16 will be memory care. Each of the 380-square-foot individual units would include a bathroom. The facility would include a commercial kitchen, meal plans and community dining room, along with a beauty salon and internal housekeeping services. The entire building would have a patient-monitoring system with controlled and secure accesses, plus a secure patio and garden area adjacent to the building.
“As our population grows, the biggest growth is in seniors,” Mayor Rick Ihli said. “This does fill a need in the community.”
David Stradtman, of Rachel Development, said the smaller facility would be designed to feel homey, clean, warm and inviting. “It’s a concept we’re very proud of, serving a needed niche in our community,” Stradtman said. “It will be close in care level to a nursing home, but with a warmer environment. There are not a lot of options for folks who need higher acuity care. Rogers can use this type of offering.”
Noting that Rachel Development has two other projects underway in Rogers, Stradtman said, “We love the city of Rogers so much.”
Territorial Lofts
In other action, the council approved the final plat for Territorial Lofts, including a development agreement between Rogers and Venture Development Group for construction of the 75-unit, three-story market rate apartment building on Territorial Road, adjacent to the Lennars Laurel Creek development.
Similar to comments he has made about housing projects at earlier meetings, Mayor Rick Ihli said, “I am concerned about all these market-rate apartments in the city and how we will fill them up. We have 375-380 units to fill up. I hope the developers do their due diligence.”
Jason Ziemer, Rogers city planner and Community Development coordinator, said his department has had discussions with the developer during the last two years. “They feel they have a good product and will be able to deliver on it,” Ziemer said.
Councilor Mark Eiden said, “I feel good about it. It’s a good piece of infill for that space. I’m not ready for a moratorium on apartments. Every community needs a good variety of housing for people. Where do you draw the line? They have a pretty serious vested interest in filling this.”
Councilor Bruce Gorecki said, “We had a long dry spell; this is catch-up. These things don’t fill up overnight. I like to think someone putting that kind of money into a development has done the due diligence.”
Ihli said he is not opposed to the proposal. “When they all get rented out, people will start buying homes,” Ihli said. “But I get nervous.”
Ziemer noted that Rogers still has a big need for affordable housing.
downtown planning funds
The council also approved $27,000 for Loucks, Inc., and $23,000 for SRF Consulting to complete small area plans and a parking assessment for downtown Rogers. The work is slated to be completed by February 2022.
In June, Rogers submitted a funding application to Hennepin County’s Corridor Planning grant program, requesting funding to support ongoing planning for downtown planning, Ziemer said.
“Unfortunately, due to an overwhelming request for limited county funding, the city was not awarded funding,” Ziemer said.
However, he added, “With the pending opening of the new 384-seat restaurant and hopeful construction of the redevelopment project proposed by Duffy Development, city staff is recommending moving forward with the two studies.”
The Corridor Planning grant will focus on:
• Land in downtown Rogers between Main Street-County Road 81 (east/west) and John Deere Lane-Memorial Drive (north/south).
• A downtown parking assessment based on current businesses and future business growth and redevelopment.
Ziemer said the project will include public input opportunities that will specifically target downtown business and property owners. The activities will include a kickoff meeting, an in-person community conversation and survey, and stakeholder review of plan concepts.
A public open house in 2022 will include a presentation to the Planning Commission and City Council.
“We definitely need to do some work on figuring out the parking situation,” Councilor Bruce Gorecki said.
Ihli added, “We want to redevelop downtown really bad. Once it starts to ramp up, we need to be prepared for it.”
