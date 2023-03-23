The city of Rogers and Rod Keller, owner of Antiques 101 at 12905 Main St., have reached an agreement regarding Keller’s forced relocation.

Keller, speaking at the City Council’s Open Forum on Feb. 28, said he was faced with having to relocate his business in 30 days and being unable to secure a relocation site.

