The city of Rogers and Rod Keller, owner of Antiques 101 at 12905 Main St., have reached an agreement regarding Keller’s forced relocation.
Keller, speaking at the City Council’s Open Forum on Feb. 28, said he was faced with having to relocate his business in 30 days and being unable to secure a relocation site.
“After considerable negotiations, the city and the tenant have agreed to terms of a rent support agreement and release of claims with Rodney Keller, dba Antiques 101,” said Doran Cote, Rogers Public Works Director/City Engineer in a March 14 memo to the City Council.
The agreement reflects payment to Keller the equivalent of 10 months rent at $9,000 per month, or $90,000, plus $1,000 for lease extension negotiations, attorney’s fees, and business interruptions. Keller’s current monthly rent is $5,000.
“In return, Mr. Keller releases any future claims to relocation benefits,” Cote’s memo said.
Antiques 101 has been in downtown Rogers for 16 years; Keller has owned the shop for 8.5 years.
Prior to that venture, he said, he was a street superintendent in the city of Plymouth for 24 years and street superintendent in Maple Grove for 30 years.
Background on the issue, provided by Rogers city officials, is as follows:
“The City acquired the Antiques 101/Canfield as part of a downtown redevelopment project, with the intent of subdividing the existing building from the larger surrounding property. The existing Antiques 101 building was then sold to a new private owner. As part of that purchase agreement to sell the property to the current owner, the City entered into a lease extension with Antiques 101 before the closing on the sale. The previous lease that was set to expire July 1, 2022, was extended through March 31, 2023.
“The City then sold the building to the current owner in October of 2022, and we no longer have any ownership right in the property. Antiques 101 continued to occupy the space throughout the City’s ownership and afterward. Therefore, the City is not/cannot require that Antiques 101 vacate the premises.
“But because the City acquired the property with an existing tenant at a point in time, there are state and federal relocation statutes that can come into play, which, if triggered, could make the City responsible for paying to relocate the tenant business and potentially pay some amount of rent differential if the new business space were to have a higher lease rate than the space being vacated.
“The City has provided Antiques 101 with the services of a broker, at City expense, but per the applicable relocation statutes and process, it is the tenant’s responsibility to locate and negotiate a lease for a new space if they are displaced. The tenant has expressed an interest in remaining in the current location, and the current building owner has expressed a willingness to consider a lease extension at different terms/a higher lease rate. No lease has been agreed to to date, to the City’s knowledge. The monthly rate would go from $5,000 per month to $9,000 per month should the tenant choose to extend the lease.
“Even though the relocation statutes would not generally be triggered unless the tenant is required to relocate, the City has also discussed a willingness to provide some amount of rent differential payment (the City picking up a portion of the rent increase) for Antiques 101 if they were to remain in the current location. We continued to have discussions about the amount and the terms of what that might look like, but the final lease would be for the tenant and owner to work out privately, with whatever assistance the City may be able to provide in that process.”
City officials said the city’s potential exposure to relocation benefits, should they be applicable, are moving costs of $136,410 to $154,512, plus up to $50,000 in rent differential.
