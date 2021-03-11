Anoka-Champlin hires new fire chief

After about a year and a half of interim leadership, the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department finally has a new chief.
Ted Massicotte, deputy chief of the Golden Valley Fire Department, will take over at Anoka-Champlin Monday, March 15, following unanimous approval by the Fire Board last week.
Champlin City Administrator Bret Heitkamp said Massicotte was a “perfect fit” for the organization.
“He’s ... got that proven track record as a leader; he’s got that get-it-done attitude,” Heitkamp said. “His ability to communicate kind of stood out for all of us.”
Massicotte, a Brooklyn Park resident, brings 25 years of firefighting experience to the position. In addition to Golden Valley, he has served on the Brooklyn Park and Maple Grove fire departments and spent five years as an adjunct instructor teaching technical college firefighting classes.
Having grown up in the northern suburbs, Massicotte said he feels “connected” to the area and the Anoka-Champlin job seemed a good fit.
Thanks to his own experience with similar departments, Massicotte is well aware of the recruitment and retention challenges facing paid-on-call fire departments like Anoka-Champlin, as busy personal schedules mean the department has to compete for firefighters’ time. But he also believes in the paid-on-call model.
“I believe in finding ways to capitalize on that time, to utilize the minutes that I get with them as efficiently as possible to keep them well trained,” he said.
When Massicotte starts next week, he will make $61.48 per hour, which is midway through the pay scale.
Interim Chief Richard Kline will work with Massicotte for three days to facilitate the transition. Per his contract, Kline will also submit a final report on his assessment and recommendations for the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department, which the Fire Board is scheduled to review at its annual meeting in April.
Heitkamp said the Fire Board and Fire Department are pleased with the outcome of the hiring process.
“The level of excitement is tremendous,” Heitkamp said. “It isn’t often when you’re hiring a position of this magnitude when everybody is lock, stock and barrel in terms of the recommendation.”
But getting to this outcome wasn’t easy.
The latest round of applications was the third the department had sought since the departure of longtime Chief Charlie Thompson in August 2019. The delay led to frustration among firefighters and friction between the cities over the process, as well as the makeup of the Fire Board. Potential changes to the composition of the Fire Board will likely be a topic of discussion between the cities in the future.
For the third round of applications, the Fire Board spent around $20,000 to hire Emergency Services Consulting International to conduct a national search and assist in the selection process.
The board received 22 applications by the December deadline, including candidates from as far away as Illinois and New York, according to Anoka City Manager Greg Lee.
Together Kline and ESCI narrowed the field to six finalists, and the Fire Board operating committee whittled that down to two after interviewing several candidates Jan. 20.
The full Fire Board interviewed Brooklyn Park Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Miller and Massicotte before offering the job to Massicotte.
Massicotte was officially appointed March 3.
