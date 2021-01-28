The Anoka-Champlin Fire Department hopes the third time’s the charm.
After soliciting a third round of applications, the Fire Board is preparing to interview finalists for the position of fire chief Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The finalists are Golden Valley Deputy Fire Chief Ted Massicotte and Brooklyn Park Battalion Chief Robert Miller.
Nearly a year and a half has passed since the departure of former Chief Charlie Thompson, who held the position almost 15 years and now leads the Columbia Heights Fire Department. Anoka-Champlin has struggled to find the right candidate to replace him.
Richard Kline, a retired Plymouth fire chief, continues to serve as interim chief to help with the selection and transition process. Kline, who started the interim position July 13, 2020, originally signed a contract to serve through the end of October 2020 at $55 an hour. He later agreed to stay on until the end of February, despite the fact that he is out of state for the season and must work remotely and return periodically.
“We wanted him to be involved and continue on as interim chief to get us through at least the hiring phase of this,” Anoka City Manager Greg Lee said.
The Fire Board also spent around $20,000 to hire Emergency Services Consulting International to assist in the recruitment and selection process for the third round of applications.
“We’re trying to cast a broader net,” Lee said.
The board received 22 applications by the Dec. 15 deadline, including candidates as far away as Illinois and New York, according to Lee. Together Kline and ESCI narrowed the field to six finalists, and the Fire Board operating committee whittled that down to two after interviewing several candidates Jan. 20.
Some members of the Fire Department have been frustrated with the drawn out process of selecting a new chief, and the Fire Board included firefighters in last week’s proceedings by allowing them to submit questions for applicants.
“Fortunately the operating committee and the firefighters made a unanimous recommendation on the two finalists,” Champlin City Administrator Bret Heitkamp said.
Heitkamp expects the Fire Board will authorize staff to make a contingent offer to the successful candidate next week.
If all goes well, the new chief could start sometime in March.
Both Heitkamp and Lee said they’re pleased with the process this time around.
“I think it’s been extremely well run,” Heitkamp said.
“I’m very confident for this third round of solicitation of applicants that we’ll be successful,” Lee said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.