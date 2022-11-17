Albertville talks water, sewer rates

(Graphic courtesy of city of Albertville)

The Albertville City Council was presented with the five-year Capital Improvement Plan on Oct. 17. Pictured are the proposed street projects planned from 2023 to 2028.

The Albertville City Council received its annual enterprise fund budget report at its Oct. 17 meeting. There was some direction by the council to increase the rates for water and sewer.

The council also heard the five-year Capital Improvement Plan.

