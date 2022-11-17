Albertville talks water, sewer rates

The Albertville City Council received its annual enterprise fund budget report at its Oct. 17 meeting. There was some direction by the council to increase the rates for water and sewer.
The council also heard the five-year Capital Improvement Plan.
Water and sewer rates
Finance Director Tina Lannes presented the council with the annual review of the enterprise fund budgets, along with rate information. The funds include the water, sewer, stormwater and recycling funds.
The water fund revenues mainly come from charges for water sales. The sales can vary year-to-year as a large portion of sales is related to irrigation, according to memo from staff to the council. Currently, the budgeted water fund revenues cover the expenses for operations, annual debt payments, and half of the budgeted capital expenses, but don’t cover budgeted deprecation.
The revenue for sewer services and expenses associated with the collection of the city’s wastewater is recognized in the city’s sewer fund, the memo said. Revenues primarily come from sewer sales and are based on water consumption, which is capped in February for residential users. The fund revenues cover the expenses for operations, annual debt payments, the budgeted capital expenses and half of the budgeted deprecation.
The city’s stormwater fund pays for upgrades to the infrastructure that conveys and treats stormwater. Commercial properties are charged based on the size of their property and the percentage of impervious surface. Residential parcels are charged a flat per-parcel rate.
Recycling services for all residential properties are coordinated by the city. The 2023 budget includes the approved increase in June 2023 of $0.13 per month, according to the memo. Revenues come from the monthly charge per resident plus grant revenues, which are based on tonnage collected. Currently, the budgeted revenue covers all collection expenses and 86% of the administration expenses.
Lannes reported that a 2% increase was being proposed for the 2023 water and sewer rates. The last rate increase for these was in January, at 2%. The City Council discussed the item and directed staff to move forward with the increase, which will be included in the 2023 budget.
The next year’s budget will be presented to the City Council for approval at the Dec. 5 meeting.
Capital Improvement Plan
In other matters, City Administrator Steve Bot presented the council with the Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan.
According to Bot, the plan is reviewed yearly and looks at the history and condition of the streets.
He discussed the improvements being proposed for each year from 2023 through 2028.
In 2023, pavement rehabilitation will cost $910,000. This includes a bituminous overlay and reclamation of about 10 streets.
A bituminous overlay is planned for 2024, costing $1.18 million. Several streets in the northeastern and southwestern portions of the city would be part of this project.
In 2025, pavement rehabilitation will cost $1.1 million. Streets scheduled for rehabilitation include 67th Street, Keystone Avenue, 60th Street (east of County Road 19), Lachman Avenue (between 57th and 61st streets), along with Lander Avenue, Lake Avenue, Linnon Avenue, 55th Street and 54th Street.
Some streets will be reconstructed from 2026 to 2028.
In 2026, Main Avenue between County Road 37 and 57th Street, along with 60th Street and 59th Street, would be constructed at a cost of $1.32 million. Improvements include street, water main and storm water reconstruction.
Improvements in 2027 would include street, sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer reconstruction on 56th Street, Large Avenue and Main Avenue south of 57th Street. The cost is estimated at $3.2 million.
In 2028, there would be a street, sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer reconstruction on 57th Street from Main Avenue to Barthel Industrial Drive. The project also includes overlaying Lannon Circle. The cost would be $1.18 million.
