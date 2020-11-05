Albertville talks single-family rental housing project

At its Oct. 19 meeting, the Albertville City Council discussed a single-family subdivision concept plan.
Tom Gonyea and Watermark Properties approached the city for a land use concept at 50th Street NE, just west of Main Avenue and north of the middle school. The plan includes creating a single-family subdivision of 70 rental units.
City Planner Al Brixius presented the council with the staff report and said the developer was seeking feedback on the concept plan to determine whether to move forward with an application.
Some of the key issues the council looked at were: narrow lots with reduced usable yard space for patios and decks, no basements and a single access point onto 50th Street.
The estimated rental costs range between $2,750 to $4,494 a month.
Mr. Ian Peterson, Watermark’s Director of Operation, provided further details to the council, which included information on other metro cities that currently have single-family rental communities and presented details on the amenities that would be included in the home rental.
A refined concept plan for the project will be brought before the council in the future. Concerns over lot sizes and traffic concerns will be addressed.
OTHER
The council also mentioned:
The city received funds from the governor’s bonding bill for the waste water treatment plant project.
It also approved the city’s website redesign and its implementation from Granicus for $15,000. This will include six years of maintenance, hosting and licensing fees. The city’s current website is more than eight years old and is not ADA complaint, and not compatible with various platforms.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.