The Albertville City Council considered hiring someone for the open city clerk position at its recent meeting.
The council also talked about using CARES Act funds for relief for businesses in the city.
CITY CLERK POSITION
The council received an update from the Personnel Committee on the vacant city clerk position.
Kim Hodena resigned as city clerk in June after serving in the position for eight years.
The city received 42 applications for the open position and the Personnel Committee provided its recommendation to the council.
City Administrator Adam Nafstad said there were seven highly qualified applicants who were interviewed.
“The council selected Kristine Luedke as the new city clerk,” he said. “She has a lot of experience as a city clerk in other cities.”
CARES ACT FUNDS
Administrator Nafstad said the city is still working on creating a business grant program.
“The city received $560,000 in CARES Act funds,” he said. “The city will be using some of the money for COVID-related expenses, but is working on a program to help small businesses.”
He added that the city is coming up with a program that will help as many businesses as possible. “There is a greater need than the money available,” he said.
Nafstad hopes to have a program in place this month.
All funds from the CARES Act need to be put to use by Nov. 15 and any unused dollars have to be returned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.