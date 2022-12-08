Albertville receives waste water facility project update

(Graphic Courtesy of city of Albertville)

The Albertville City Council received an update on the Waste Water Treatment Facility project at its Nov. 21 meeting. A final design for the project is expected early next year.

The council also considered a revised law enforcement contract with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

