Albertville receives waste water facility project update

At its Nov. 21 meeting, the Albertville City Council received an update on the Waste Water Treatment Facility project.
The council also considered a revised law enforcement contract with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
Water treatment project update
City Administrator Adam Nafstad provided an update to the City Council on the Waste Water Treatment facility project. This included the implementation process, conceptual renderings, building design and the possible neighborhood screening options to be used.
Nafstad offered options for future use of the reed beds cells. He provided the proposed timeline for the new treatment plant improvements which included the final design in early 2023, the bid process beginning in spring 2023 and a two-year build of the new facility.
Revised law enforcement contract
There was also a discussion on a revised law enforcement contract between the city and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
Nafstad reported the revised contract was an amendment to the current one previously approved back in June. He said the only revision to the contract was the number of service hours, which were to be amended from 28 hours of coverage daily to 30 hours.
He stated the 2023 budget does include the cost of additional hours of service.
The council approved the revised Law Enforcement Services Contract with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office for Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023.
Other
In other action, the council:
AUTHORIZED the purchase of a rescue air bag kit for the Fire Department. The cost of the bag kit is $11,361, which will be paid for by a $12,000 donation from the Albertville Lions Club.
