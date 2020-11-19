Albertville moves forward with skate park at Central Park

The Albertville City Council is working with Spohn Ranch, Inc. to create a skate park at Central Park. Here is a rendering of what the skate park could look like. (Photos courtesy of the city of Albertville)

 Kim Olson

The Albertville City Council was provided with information on a proposed design for a Central Park Skate Park at is Nov. 2 meeting.

The council also approved CARES Act funding reimbursements for the city.

CENTRAL PARK SKATE PARK

City Administrator Adam Nafstad presented the council with information on a contract and the proposed design of the skate park at Central Park, 5801 Lander Avenue.

Spohn Ranch, Inc. has proposed to work with the city on a concept for the park for $150,000. They will design, engineer and construct the skate park.

The Albertville Parks Committee recommended the skate park concept be pursued.

The council directed staff to contract for the skate park design and construction through a cooperative purchase with Spohn Ranch, Inc. for $150,000.

CARES ACT FUNDING REIMBURSEMENTS

The city received $563,922 in CARES Act funding, which allows the city to be reimbursed for covid-related expenses that were not originally budgeted for.

Prior to this meeting, the city had used $353,763 of its $563,922 in coronavirus relief funds. The city has until Nov. 15 to use the funds – any remaining will be sent back to the state.

The city has used an additional $173,797 of the funds in the past few weeks. This brings the city’s total use of the CARES funds to $527,560.

This month, the city used the funds to reimburse for the purchase of PPE supplies, hourly staff time for coronavirus relief funds administration, paid COVID administrative leave, telework equipment, election public health safety items, re-entry plan and supplies.

The council approved the CARES Act funding reimbursement of city expenses.

- Compiled by Alicia Miller

