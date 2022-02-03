Springtime means road construction season. The Albertville City Council got a head start by approving two road construction projects during its Jan. 18 meeting. They include a Wright County Funding Agreement for County State Aid Highway 37 and approval for the design of a signal system at 53rd Street and County Road 19.
County State Aid Highway 37
The council approved the funding participation and construction agreement between Wright County and the cities of Albertville and Otsego for improvements of County State Aid Highway 37 from County Road 18 to County Road 19.
The Albertville segment of the project includes 2.3 miles of reconstruction from approximately 500 feet west of County Road 19 through the westerly city limits. The project will include reconstruction of the roadway, roundabout, lighting, American Disabilities Act (ADA) resources and other miscellaneous improvements such as replacing and overlaying segments of the city’s trail.
The city also asked for ADA improvements on the pedestrian trails in that area. These improvements, according to City Administrator Adam Nafstad, include proper slope to the trail and crosswalks for when pedestrians need to cross the roadway. The trail slope will be gradual, focusing on the walkability for residents. The city will pay for these improvements in city limits.
The project was originally scheduled to start in 2019 but was delayed due to the Interstate 94 and County Road 19 project.
It is estimated to cost $6.5 million. With the county’s cost participation policy, Albertville is estimated to pay around $250,000 of the total cost. The county will be in charge of the design and administration of the project.
The county plans on a start date of construction on the project to be in the spring. It will consist of multiple stages. Certain stages will require complete closure of the road segment in Albertville.
53rd Street, County Road 19 signal system design
The council also approved a proposal from SRF Consulting Group, Inc. for the design of a signal system at Labeux Avenue NE and 53rd Street NE intersection. The project is tied to the traffic study conducted due to the construction of the Kingston Crossing Apartment project.
The new traffic signal will be interconnected to the nearby signals at the intersections of County Road 19 and 50th St. NE and County Road 19 and 57th St. NE.
The signal must be constructed before the apartments in Kingston Crossing can be occupied. This development is set to have 174 units, with a clubhouse that will consist of management offices, a common room and a pool.
According to Nafstad, construction will start around the late summer to the early fall of this year.
The project can not exceed the amount of $30,212. The costs associated with the design proposal will be paid for by the Developer of Kingston Crossings per the development agreement.
