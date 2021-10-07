Albertville launches new website

Say goodbye to the old look of the Albertville city website and hello to the new. On June 1, the city launched its new website after approval at an October 2020 council meeting.
The previous website design had been over eight years old, launching in 2012, and was not compliant with the Americans with Disability Act. It was also not compatible with various platforms such as mobile or desktop.
The city’s goal, according to City Administrator Adam Nafstad was to “have a website that is current and easy to use by the residents.”
After receiving four proposals from different companies before the 2020 approval, the city went with Granicus to help them with the design of the website. Granicus works with cities to design, build and host websites and to customize mobile applications. Many other Minnesota cities also use Granicus, such as Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Savage, Shoreview and Hastings.
“The process [of designing the new website] was very smooth,” City Clerk Kris Luedke said. “Our city was appointed a Granicus project manager who worked with city staff implementing the new website. The process of implementing the website began in December 2020 and ended in May 2021 with weekly meetings between our city’s working group and our Granicus project manager.”
Designing the new website cost the city a total of $15,000, which included the first year of maintenance, hosting and the license fees with Granicus.
City staff members (city administrator, city clerk, finance department, building department and the fire chief) reviewed four different wireframe design options and then chose the current website design from the selection.
A smaller group that consisted of the city clerk, the financial director, a member of the building department and the finance clerk were able to update the old website before Granicus migrated the pages to the new site. They were also able to determine what items they wished to be displayed on the main home page buttons — Pay my bill, Permits & License, City Council, City Code and Reservations — and the different headers on the front home page — Services, Our City, Government, Business and I want to... All the while, the small team communicated with the wider city hall staff.
City staff now can revise what is on the website when new updates, events, or documents need to go up as soon as possible. With the old website, staff had to depend on outside sources to update the website.
Luedke is most excited that the new website is ADA compliant and very user-friendly for residents and business owners because of the new layout.
“I am excited about the ease of use and the clean look of it,” Luedke said. “With the new site, our pages are more organized. For example under the Permits & License’s page, a person can select either business licenses or building permits and see all of the different licenses and permits that the city has, along with building permits checklists and handouts. On that same building permits page, the city can accept online payments through a secure payment site.”
The new website is also designed to work on a myriad of devices including mobile phones.
“Any time you start from scratch to build your website it’s an undertaking,” Nafstad said. “I’m hoping we can keep this the website for the city for a while.”
City hall staff will continue to update the site as new items arise along with new events and new releases. To view the new website, visit https://www.ci.albertville.mn.us/. Questions or suggestions can be directed to City Clerk Kris Luedke at kluedke@ci.albertville.mn.us or call at 763-497-3384 x101.
