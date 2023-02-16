Albertville Fire Department presents its annual report to City Council

(Photo courtesy of Albertville Fire Department)

This graph displays the amount of calls Albertville has received each year since 2012, which has been increasing almost every year since then.

At the Feb. 6 Albertville City Council meeting, the Albertville Fire Department discussed its annual report for the year 2022 with the council. Fire Chief Eric Bullen presented the fire department’s annual report.

“We had 549 calls in 2022, down 20 from 2021,” Bullen said.

