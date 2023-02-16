Albertville Fire Department presents its annual report to City Council

At the Feb. 6 Albertville City Council meeting, the Albertville Fire Department discussed its annual report for the year 2022 with the council. Fire Chief Eric Bullen presented the fire department’s annual report.
“We had 549 calls in 2022, down 20 from 2021,” Bullen said.
He stated that Albertville Fire Department’s call volume has increased by 151.83% since 2012.
Councilor Aaron Cocking asked if the calls are accurately identified and categorized, and if that has anything to do with Albertville Fire’s calls increasing so much since 2012.
Bullen said that the department is implementing new software later this year that will allow them to track what the initial call was so that they can categorize the types of calls they get more accurately.
The 2022 report revealed that Fridays and Saturdays had the most incident occurrences while Wednesdays and Thursdays had the least. Between 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., is when the department received the most calls.
Out of the 549 calls in 2022, 298 of them were in Albertville (54.28%), 209 in Otsego (38.06%), and 42 were mutual aid calls (7.65%). Mutual aid calls are in the cities of Buffalo, Dayton, Hanover, Monticello, Otsego (areas of the city that the Elk River Fire Department and the Rogers Fire Department cover), Rockford, and St. Michael.
The most mutual aid calls were in St. Michael.
A total of 203 (36.98%) calls were during the daytime on weekdays. This means, the calls took place between Monday through Friday and between 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A total of 106 (19.31%) calls were during the nighttime on weekdays. These calls took place between Monday through Friday and in the period 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
One-hundred and sixty-eight calls took place on weekends (30.60%), which means 10 p.m. on Friday to 10 p.m. on Sunday. The rest of the calls in 2022 were 72 medical company calls (13.11%), which is about 6 medical company calls per month.
Bullen then discussed the different category types of calls during 2022.
“Here’s a breakdown of all of the calls in our area, 49.91% are medical,” he said. “This is the first time in a while that number has been under 50. Good intent calls are 27.14% of the calls. That includes canceled calls.”
A total of 6.92% of the calls were fires, 0.73% were severe weather and natural, 11.29% false alarms and false calls, 3.1% were hazardous condition calls, and 0.91% were service calls.
In 2022, members of the department attended 7,250 hours of call time, averaging 220 hours per member. They volunteered 719 hours, which is an average of 22 hours per member.
The National Fire Safety Council was in its fourth year in 2022. The council is a joint venture with St. Michael for a STMA School District approach to fire prevention materials.
The council receives donations of books for kindergarten visits, helmets, stickers, and more for the open house. In 2022, they received $2,061 in donations for fire safety and public education materials.
Bullen also discussed the fire department’s staff shortage.
“This is the lowest number of paid-on-call members we’ve had since I’ve started even though we’re hiring constantly. We have had three resignations that were kind of abrupt last year. Twenty-five paid-on-call members is as low as we’ve been since I’ve started. Usually, we’re more in that 28 to 29 range,” he said.
As a result of this, the department is currently hiring firefighters. Bullen also asked the council for permission to change the department’s response time to calls from 15 minutes to 10 minutes at the city council meeting.
The council went on to approve the change.
