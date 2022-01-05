At the Dec. 20 Albertville City Council meeting, the council approved amending the city’s zoning map at the request of the Joint Powers Water Board, which provides water and sewer utility services to Albertville, Hanover and St. Michael. The rezoning allows for the purchase of two outlots from the city for future expansion of its facility at 11100 50th Street NE.
Currently, Outlots D and F are in the Albertville “Preserve” subdivision located north of 50th Street between Main Avenue and County Road 19, and the site would encompass about 40.5 acres. The Joint Powers Water Board asked for them to be rezoned as public institutional districts to allow them to be available for purchase.
“Looking at the site we find it’s consistent with our policy plans of encouraging the expansion of these joint facilities,” City Planner Al Brixius said.
City Administrator Adam Nafstad asked if after purchase of the lots if the Joint Powers Water Board would need to come back to the council with submitted plans if they would like to expand. Brixius confirmed that they would and he hopes they can consolidate the two lots into one for ease in the future.
The council approved releasing the lots from the city’s Preservation so that the Joint Powers Water Board can purchase the land.
Consent agenda
The council also approved the purchase of five sets of turnout gear for the Albertville Fire Department. Due to the item being on the consent agenda, there was no discussion from the council members before approval.
A new turnout gear kit, which typically includes such items as fire-resistant jackets, helmets, gloves and more, is usually purchased when a reserve firefighter moves into a paid-on-call position. The gear is individually sized for each firefighter to provide maximum safety and comfort.
The department also believes that purchasing a new set of turnout gear for each of its reserve firefighters will be advantageous since they will most likely need new gear in 2022.
The council approved the purchase of the five sets of turnout gear. The initial cost will be $16,900, but the Albertville Fire Department will submit for reimbursement of up to $15,000 from the Minnesota State Fire Department Association Federal Emergency Management Agency Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant program.
The council also approved updates to the 2022 Albertville Fire Relief Association Bylaws, authorizing an annual retirement benefits increase from $3,200 to $3,700 per year of service.
The updates also authorize a new schedule for the Board of Trustee’s elections. The elections for president and vice-president will be staggered to allow the beginning terms to be separate years. During odd-year terms (2021-22) the board’s president, treasurer and trustee #1 will be elected. For even-year terms (2022-23) the vice-president, secretary and trustee #2 will be elected.
