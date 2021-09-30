Multiple road projects in Albertville that have been years in the making are finally coming to fruition with the current construction around Interstate 94.
But frustration with the Minnesota Department of Transportation came to head over the latest construction of an on-ramp to I-94 at the Sept. 20 City Council meeting when City Administrator Adam Nafstad informed the council on the status of the city’s construction projects and addressed two guest MnDOT administrators, Deputy Commissioner/Chief Engineer Nancy Daubenberger and MnDOT District 3 Engineer Michael Ginnaty.
Nafstad explained that council members have been fielding many construction complaints from residents. The council felt as if they had taken all the right steps in communicating with MnDOT about each project, but that MnDOT had not been properly communicating to them about the construction projects around the city.
“There’s a lot of history here, good, bad and ugly. And a lot of it sounds ugly between Albertville and MnDOT,” Ginnaty said about the construction projects around Albertville.
i-94 on-ramp turn lane
The new on-ramp to I-94 from Labeaux Avenue NE has been completed. But unlike the original approved plan sent to MnDOT, it does not include a turn lane. According to Nafstad, normally a turn lane is standard.
“This is absurd,” council member Aaron Cocking said. “I think we can all agree that the fact that there is not a [turn lane] here, regardless of whatever the reason is here, is asinine. I mean just unacceptably asinine.”
Cocking added that the turn lane was approved as part of the preliminary designs and it is a safety issue.
“This is a big deal,” he said. “There are going to be accidents and there are going to be injuries here.”
Mayor Jillian Hendrickson agreed that the failure of not having a turn lane is unacceptable. “I’ve been on the council for 10 years, this has been our city’s priority to get this freeway paid for and this on-ramp completed,” she said. “To open [the on-ramp] up and all of a sudden ‘ope sorry it didn’t fit’ because we forgot to contact the railroad on time. It’s super embarrassing to me to try and explain that we ran out of time.”
Concepts for the project started 1990s and the design approved by staff in 2010 included a turn lane. Although what was in the approved plan was not put into place. Instead, a crosswalk and a curb were built where the turn lane would have gone. Nafstad said that if the city wishes for a turn lane due to the county cost participation policy, the cost of the crosswalk falls to the city.
Nafstad said when he questioned the missing turn lane, MnDOT said it was because of the railroad crossing that is along the same road, the project would have exceeded its due date of fall 2021.
This was not conveyed to the council before the project was finished. Lights and arms are slated to be put into the railroad crossing this fall.
Cocking questioned the MnDOT staff in attendance, asking if they thought the lack of a turn lane was unacceptable.
While it wasn’t his decision, Ginnaty said the missing turn lane might be due to the lack of volume on the road and because of the railway.
Nafstad said that he believed that the on-ramp is the only intersection without a turn lane through Albertville. Council member Walter Hudson also pointed out that the problem was not the lack of a turn lane, even though he thought there should be one, but that there was no communication from the state agency. An hour into the meeting Ginnaty said a turn lane should have been built since it’s in the approved design and that he would look into the reasoning.
“What I do recognize right now if you look at the [approved design] and you look at what was constructed that’s not what was constructed,” Ginnaty said. “Sitting here today I’ll find out why.”
pond and restoration of large avenue
Residents have been contacting the council about the lack of water in the pond at Large Avenue and County Road 37. The stormwater drainage pond prevents the interstate from flooding. When it rains, the water drains into a pipe, filling the pond.
“It’s not your traditional backyard pond. It’s more of a surge basin,” Nafstad said. “The design is what it is. The construction is what it is. Yes, it’s here to stay.”
The city originally wanted a larger pipe installed so water could drain into a ditch. This would have allowed the land to be used for commercial development. While the city received offers from a hotel and other businesses, the state refused to sell the land to the city for commercial use. Nafstad still wanted to emphasize that the access from the freeway and all the construction projects are a welcome to the city.
use of other streets
Many of Albertville’s city streets, including 60th Street, 62nd Street and Mackenzie Avenue, are being used by construction vehicles. Residents have complained to the council about the constant use of these roads. The council asked contractors not to use Mackenzie Avenue since it had been redone three years prior and the road isn’t designed to handle heavy construction vehicles.
The request was ignored and MnDOT was permitted by the state to use the roads without notifying the city. “They’ll be using it indefinitely,” Nafstad said. “It’s a haul road. It’s not just a haul road, it’s a MnDOT parking lot.”
Council Member Walter Hudson asked if the MnDOT trucks can legally use the residential roads.
According to Nafstad, the state has allowed MnDOT to appropriate the roads for construction use.
The council is looking to put a public hearing on the agenda to revoke the use of Mackenzie Avenue due to a violation of terms.
MnDOT’s use of the old park-and-ride site as a parking lot was also addressed during the meeting. This site is owned by MnDOT, not by the city, and Nafstad said that he doesn’t know if it will be used as a park-and-ride again after construction.
csah 19 bridge status
Nafstad gave an update on the east and westbound bridge from I-94 that go over top of CSAH 19. The eastbound bridge is done and the westbound bridge will be completed in the next three to seven years. The westbound bridge was delayed due to budget and schedule restrictions. The bridge will allow people access to the freeway without going through the signal.
other
The City Council also:
APPROVED Church of St. Albert Lawful Gambling Exempt permit application for its raffle Dec. 19 at the St. Albert Parish Center located at 11458 57th St. NE, Albertville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.