At its Nov. 15 meeting, the Albertville City Council approved increasing the 2022 city employee pay scale by 6.5% or adjusting city salaries for the cost of living by $91,545 for next year.
The adjustment follows thePersonnel Committee’s annual review of the pay scale of all 19 full-time city positions. The survey, and the pay adjustment, does not include seasonal or part-time employees or paid-on-call firefighters. The survey compares a group of 15 cities in Minnesota that are similar in population and service delivery, and a second group of seven nearby cities, such as Monticello, Buffalo, St. Michael and others, utilizing the League of Minnesota Cities database to compare salaries. The committee considered the survey as well as the cost of living and the Consumer Price Index.
Through the salary survey, the committee found that Albertville’s pay scale, on average, is 10% below the maximum salaries of comparable cities.
“Eighteen out of the 19 positions showed on average are 10% lower than the comparables,” City Administrator Adam Nafstad said.
He hopes that the change will allow Albertville to have competitive pay so the city can continue to have strong employee retention and successfully attract highly qualified candidates when positions are available.
“With the goal of trying to get as much compliance and as many [positions] caught up as we can, my recommendation is an across-the-board adjustment of 6.5% in the 2022 preliminary budget,” Nafsad said. “And based on those results it gets all 19 positions within 4% of the peer group comparables.”
Councilor Bob Zagorski asked if the increase in the maximum pay scale had to do with many of the city’s employees reaching their pay scale ceiling and they could not see any pay raises for their level of work without the approved pay scale adjustment.
Nafstad responded that it was the reason, “One of the issues we’re having, and it’s a good issue, is out of our 19 employees, 16 of them are at their max step,” he said.
The approved 2022 preliminary budget already includes a 3% cost of living adjustment and $35,000 for pay scale increases. City salaries come from three different funds – $51,481 of the $91,545 would come from the general fund, $28,769 would come from the Enterprise fund (or funds that the city receives from water and sewer fees) and $11,294 would come from the STMA Ice Arena profits.
“Would [the 6.5%] stack on top of the 3% that was discussed back in the preliminary?” Councilor Rob Olson asked.
Nafstad responded that it would not. Instead, the 6.5% would replace the 3% in the approved preliminary 2022 budget.
“My intention back in September was to do the 3% cost of living for all positions, then focus on approximately six that I believe we’re getting too far out of whack. But upon completion of the salary survey we have more than six out of range,” Nafstad said. “So my goal here is to get as many positions as close to the competitive average as possible.”
One of the problems Nafstad has with the salary survey is that since it was done last spring it is already a year behind, but he thinks this will still allow the city salaries to be competitive.
“I think with this many people being out of range this is probably the best way to solve that,” Olson said. “It’ll be interesting to see what another year brings.”
OTHER
The council also:
APPROVED the designated polling places for the 2022 election cycle. The Primary Election will be Aug. 9, 2022, and the General Election will be Nov. 8, 2022. Albertville’s two election precincts will be located in STMA Middle School West at 11343 50th St. NE and St. Albert Parish Center at 11458 57th St. NE.
THE city’s Truth-in-Taxation hearing is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, prior to the regular council meeting at 7 p.m.
