At its Nov. 16 meeting, the Albertville City Council discussed a potential single-family home development, COVID-19 response and other issues in depth as part of their scheduled, monthly work session. Distanced but largely unmasked, this meeting highlighted a lot of frustration being felt by local residents: Pandemic restrictions, housing security, and the safety of constituents included.
Just a few hours after Gov. Tim Walz’s speech asking Minnesotans to refrain from out-of-the-household Thanksgiving get-togethers this year, council members discussed the role of law enforcement and general attitudes about the continued restrictions in addition to the planned agenda items.
WATERMARK PROPERTIES
The largest agenda item on Tuesday night however was a discussion regarding a potential Watermark Properties and Tom Gonyea project at 50th St NE, west of Main Avenue and north of the middle school. The proposed development is set to include 70 single-family units and full amenities.
The Watermark/Gonyea units are intended to range from two to five bedrooms, with around 70 to 75% set to be either three and four bedroom homes. Farmhouse and Craftsman style homes are anticipated with this focus on single families, but the price point range of $2,750 to $4,494 raised some eyebrows from Mayor Jillian Hendrickson.
Nearly 95% of homeowners in Albertville have a mortgage payment below $3,000 a month.
Additionally, all wetlands and buffers for the development are in an outlot, but the council obviously had other concerns following the initial meeting on Oct. 19, where they dove into lot sizes and traffic patterns.
Since the development is across from the school, Mayor Hendrickson would rather have affordable ownership options in that location, but understands that density is key and supports the council’s general optimism about the project
Questions regarding snow removal in the narrow regions of the development, resale possibilities, the maintenance of roads, and the future responsibilities of the homeowners association (HOA) were also discussed, with the council ultimately suggesting a traffic study.
Further discussion regarding the Gonyea/Watermark development project will continue at a future council meeting.
Other discussion
A new reserve firefighter was approved to be hired by the council, now tallying up to a 27-strong force.
An easement vacation at the Town Lakes Block 5 minor subdivision was approved, with the council moving to adopt Resolutions No. 2020-30 and 2020-29
The council also approved the final report for CARES Funding City Expense Reimbursement, which granted Wright County $563,922 in COVID-19 relief funding back in June.
While no action was required, the Enterprise Budgets and Rate Information for 2021 were also reviewed and briefly discussed, as the finance department is not currently recommending a rate increase following last year’s bump.
The council announced that they will be bringing in additional microphones to future meetings so the audio can be recorded and released to the public online. The possibility of live streaming or video taping meetings were also discussed, but deemed ineffective and costly.
COVID-19 Response
When given the floor, council-member Walter Hudson addressed Gov. Walz’s address earlier in the day, expressing his frustration with the dual mandate to follow laws and keep his perception of residents’ interests in mind.
“At some point, somebody has to say, ‘we aren’t going to play this game anymore.’ I’m not sure it needs to be the Albertville City Council, but it has to be somebody,” he said.
Mayor Hendrickson shared this sentiment.
“Half of this state is going to violate it (the mandate) just because of how he (Walz) talked to them … I just wish there was something we could do,” she said. “I’m not discrediting the medical community, but I want folks to know that I support them … We support you for however you want to protect your family.”
As further restrictions have been placed on the state as per Gov. Walz’s Nov. 18, folks should stay updated using CDC recommendations, and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.
