Albertville City Council adopts data practice policies

At the Nov. 1 Albertville City Council meeting, the council approved the city’s data practices policies and data inventory spreadsheet.
The Minnesota Government Data Practices Act requires the city to adopt policies regarding public access to government data, which allows for all government data to be public unless a state or federal law says otherwise. The government must also make it easy for people to access public data.
“The policies should claim that all public members can access the data,” Data Practices Compliance Official and City Clerk Kris Luedke said. “It’s just nice to be able to show someone what our policy is. To have something in writing.”
The policies adopted by the council replace data practice procedures adopted in 2016. The old procedure is being replaced with documents that specifically state what Albertville’s data practices are for the public, what rights those who are having data collected about themselves have to know about that information and the data inventory spreadsheet, which contains all private and confidential data maintained by the city. All the information that is provided by the city meets the requirements of the Data Practices Act.
“It’s not that we haven’t had a policy in hand as requests come in,” City Administrator Adam Nafstad said. “But this will be more of a streamlined way for the public to access this information as they need it.”
Some examples of data that is maintained by the city that can be requested are appointment files of the council boards, commissions or committees, building plans and resident complaints.
Councilor Walter Hudson asked about confidential data and if that would fall under public data that could be requested. Luedke said that the city does not have an abundance of confidential data about residents since they do not have their own police force. Most of the data the city would have would be private, such as building permit data.
“It’s mainly for cities with police departments,” Luedke said. “For us, it would mainly be as an example for a complaint on someone. The city doesn’t have that much confidentiality on residents.”
The public may access data that the city keeps through a written request by contacting Luedke at kluedke@ci.albertville.mn.us, Data Practice Designee Maeghan Becker at mbecker@ci.albertville.mn.us or Data Practice Designee and Financial Director Tina Lannes at tlannes@ci.albertville.mn.us.
Also at the city council meeting:
AUTHORIZED the hiring of four people for the position of reserve firefighter with the Albertville Fire Department. These individuals are Clayton Follett, Tomas Gonsior, Jason Kohout and Jason Lindberg. The four new reserve firefighters were sworn in Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Albertville Fire Department.
