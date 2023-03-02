Albertville changes the city’s rental licensing period

(PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF ALBERTVILLE)

A zoning map of the city of Albertville. Single-family homes have been increasing, resulting in more building permits in Albertville.

During the Feb. 21 Albertville City Council meeting, City Administrator Adam Nafstad discussed the annual rental license review for the city. In 2022, the total work evaluation was $72 million and there were $845,000 permit fees paid.

The amount of building permits in the city has been increasing over the last few years. There were 526 permits in 2019, a total of 696 in 2020, a total of 837 in 2021, and 863 in 2022.

