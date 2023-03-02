Albertville changes the city’s rental licensing period

During the Feb. 21 Albertville City Council meeting, City Administrator Adam Nafstad discussed the annual rental license review for the city. In 2022, the total work evaluation was $72 million and there were $845,000 permit fees paid.
The amount of building permits in the city has been increasing over the last few years. There were 526 permits in 2019, a total of 696 in 2020, a total of 837 in 2021, and 863 in 2022.
Nafstad said that the number of permit fees paid has increased over the last three years which is the result of the increase in single-family homes and the five new commercial projects in 2022. The city currently has 172 active rental licenses, 159 single-family dwellings, and 13 apartment/multi-family buildings.
In 2022, there were 74 new single-family permits, two new apartment buildings, six new townhome buildings, five new commercial permits, and 22 commercial addition/remodel permits. Rental licenses must be renewed 90 days before the license expires, according to Albertville City Code.
Fifty-six of the current 172 rental licenses are non-compliant, which means they have not submitted their annual application and payment and/or they don’t have a compliant rental inspection that is due. The rental period runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.
At the meeting, Building Permit Tech Maeghan Becker discussed the city’s process for renewal of rental properties, the frequency of rental inspections, and non-compliant rental issues. Nafstad and Becker proposed that if the rental period was changed to April 1 through March 31, it would provide more time to schedule inspections and would work better for building inspectors since it’s a less busy time of the year for them.
The City Council came to the consensus to change the licensing dates to May 1 through April 30 of next year. This will give properties time for initial inspections and to fix issues if they are found during an inspection.
City Attorney presents an ordinance to license THC sales
City Attorney Mike Couri prepared an ordinance relating to licensing THC sales. The proposed ordinance would mean that a license would be required to sell THC products in the city. The license would expire annually on Dec. 31, background checks would be performed on applicants, and only tobacco stores would be able to be licensed for THC sales.
THC selling locations would also have to be a set distance away from schools, applicants cannot have been convicted in the past five years on charges related to THC products, and employee sales compliance training is required.
Fines for violating the ordinance would be $500 for the first violation, $1,000 for the second violation within 36 months, and revocation of the license for the third violation in 36 months.
Couri mentioned at the city council meeting that the council could also consider a zoning amendment to restrict the locations where THC sales can happen at. The council decided not to approve of anything at the meeting.
Couri will be presenting a revised version of the draft ordinance at the next city council meeting.
