At its May 17 meeting, the Albertville City Council held a public hearing regarding the Fehn Companies property, discussed joining the Wright County Economic Development Authority (EDA) and reviewed the state of dog license laws in the city.
The council was also joined by the Albertville Royalty candidates and Commissioner Mary Wetter.
The candidates introduced themselves and chatted about their experience in the Royalty program, and the 2019 Princess was present to talk about how her involvement has led to other opportunities. The program’s leader, Alyssa Gallagher, and the candidates thanked the council for their support, and said they were looking forward to their upcoming events leading up to the Albertville Friendly City Days Festival.
Then, Wright County Commissioner Mary Wetter spoke to the council – as she has been making her constituent rounds the last few weeks – and told them a bit about her and her priorities. Commissioner Wetter also gave her advice on the value of the Wright County EDA, which the council were slated to discuss later in the evening.
FEHN COMPANIES
At its May 3 meeting, the council opened and continued a public hearing on the tax increment financing (TIF) District request for the Fehn Companies property, and the conversation was picked back up at this meeting.
Fehn Companies is expanding its headquarters in Albertville, and is seeking $1,377,000 in TIF funding to bring the project to light. There is currently a blighted home on the lot, thus qualifying the project for a redevelopment TIF.
“Staff is recommending that the TIF District be established for 26 years to assist with the redevelopment costs that will be incurred by Fehn in constructing the proposed development,” said City Administrator Adam Nafstad in the project’s brief. “Fehn has indicated that they will incur in excess of $1,377,000 in development costs to develop the Fehn Industrial Park property, which would include demolition costs, land acquisition and site preparation costs, including a significant amount of soils correction work.”
Nafstad said that they have also indicated that the project wouldn’t be feasible without this assistance.
There was no vocalized concern about the financing from either the council or the public, and multiple resolutions establishing the district were approved. The developer thanked the council for their support, and all parties expressed satisfaction with the expansion.
“We are excited you are staying in Albertville,” said Mayor Jillian Hendrickson.
“We are excited to be here,” the developer responded. “We have had great support … great staff you’ve got here.”
WRIGHT COUNTY EDA
After hearing Commissioner Wetter explain the potential benefit of joining the county’s EDA, staff and the council dug deeper into the technicalities of the contract and what joining would mean for residents.
“The true benefit, and again this is piggybacking off what we heard from the commissioner, is that this would likely open the door to potential funding mechanisms,” said Nafstad.
Upon joining the EDA, cities are opted in for five years, and thus may have the ability to secure federal or otherwise difficult to attain funding sources for local projects.
“On a staff level, we question if this is going out us in direct competition with our neighboring cities, and then whether or not you can get out,” said City Attorney Mike Couri. “I just don’t think this is going to impact us in any big way whatsoever.”
Wetter and Couri then discussed the statute a bit more in detail, and the council ultimately decided to hold off on making any decisions.
DOG LICENSES
The discussion of the effectiveness of dog licenses was brought up after City Clerk Kris Luedke said a concerned resident had come to the city after a neighbor was “weaponizing” the existing ordinance as a form of harassment. The number of registered and licensed dogs in Albertville have been decreasing – and are expected to continue to decrease – since 2018, and the licensing process doesn’t address liability or safety concerns.
“I don’t know to what extent this is something that we need to maintain public safety in Albertville,” said Luedke. “The other positives that I perceive from the background material is the ability to reattach dogs to their owner if they get away or attack …”
Yet, technology has advanced enough in the last few years with chips or other geolocators that the license doesn’t provide much information after all.
City staff suggested either eliminating the dog license ordinance or gutting it and reframing as a registration process, but ultimately will revisit the matter further down the road. No action was taken.
OTHER
DISCUSSED the potential of pursuing a citywide survey to gauge public opinion on city services.
APPOINTED a new member of the Planning Commission to replace council member Bob Zagorski.
APPROVED a Driveway Replacement Contract for a homeowner in northeast Albertville.
APPROVED street closures and park hours for the Albertville Friendly City Days festival.
