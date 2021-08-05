At the July 19 Albertville City Council meeting, the council approved a special event permit for the seventh annual Open Street event hosted by Family Youth Community Connections (FYCC).
The motion was made by council member Bob Zagorski and seconded by council member Aaron Cocking to approve the special event permit.
FYCC is a nonprofit organization that serves families and children in the city of Albertville. The organization provides program scholarships to children from low-income families and holds special events such as Family Bingo, Mother/Son Ninja and Reading in the Park.
”Residents may be interested in knowing that the Open Streets event will take place on Sept. 11th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Kris Luedke, city clerk, said.
The event will feature various activities to get residents out and about. In the past there has been face painting, hula hoops, giant Jenga, as well as live music and bounce houses.
Open Streets is a national program that involves the closing of streets to automobiles, motorcycles, and other traffic with the initiative to promote healthy living and physical activity. The event this year will involve the closure of Main Avenue NE from 60th and Main to 58th and Main and include all of 58th Street NE extending to Lander Avenue in Albertville which requires approval from the city council.
Fire Chief Eric Bullen said city staff was in the process of working on standard guidelines to be used for all future road closure requests.
PRESERVE AT ALBERTVILLE
During a previous council meeting held on June 21, Ian Peterson of Integrate Properties provided an overview of the project which will consist of 70 single family homes as well as a pool, dog park and other recreation amenities.
The location of the project will be north of 50th Street between Main Avenue and County Road 19 on a 40.5-acre site. He answered questions from the City Council regarding the tentative project schedule, proposed home designs and the rental opportunities.
At the July 19 council meeting, City Planner Al Brixius presented background information on the project and proposed home designs, and amenities and the future uses of the outlots. He added that he had included the zoning map amendment and approval of the district again due to changes between the preliminary and final plat. He reported that language was added to the developer’s agreement to address the council’s previous concerns regarding any future sale of individual lots and answered questions from council.
The council approved the zoning map amendment.
City Attorney Mike Couri also introduced the planned unit development agreement with the project and said he had sent the agreement to the developers for their review. He added that the developer’s attorney was on vacation and had not had a chance to review it yet so there may be some minor changes.
Council member Hudson made a motion to approve the final planned unit development agreement with Preserve at Albertville, which was seconded by council member Zagorski.
HEN AND HOG
In other action, the council approved a conditional use permit for outdoor dining for the Hen and Hog, the restaurant that occupies the southern tenant bay of the Prairie Run Shopping Center located at 5262 Kyler Avenue.
Brixius presented the staff report which included details on the proposed seating area, as well as the fencing and outdoor lighting to be used. The outdoor dining per the new site plan will allow for seating of 34 customers.
The expansion of the available dining area for the Hen and Hog Restaurant will increase their sales and opportunity to grow their business. This economic development is consistent with the city’s Vision Study goals.
