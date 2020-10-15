At its recent meeting, the Albertville City Council approved its 2021 preliminary budget and property tax levy. The city is proposing a slight increase from its adopted 2020 budget.
Also during the meeting, the council considered a conditional use permit to allow for more outdoor storage at Stormy Cycle.
PRELIMINARY BUDGET
The 2021 preliminary budget and tax levy were approved by the City Council.
The city and council work on the budget from June until the end of September, when the preliminary numbers are to be submitted to Wright County.
The 2021 preliminary budget for the city is $4,782,871. This budget includes the general tax levy of $2,247,305 for taxes payable in 2021, and the debt service levy of $745,104.
According to the city, the total levy, general fund, debt service and capital increased from $4,195,480 in 2020, to $4,317,153 in 2021, which is a 2.90% increase.
The preliminary budget and levy numbers cannot be raised prior to the final 2021 budget adoption in December. The numbers can be lowered, however.
STORMY CYCLE
The council also approved the conditional use permit that will allow outdoor storage for Stormy Cycle.
The business requested the permit for an expansion of its outdoor storage on its lot. The site has approved for outdoor storage, but the recent requested storage area goes beyond past council approvals.
The storage area will be fenced in with a 8-foot tall fence and a gate.
The area will also meet the required setbacks for the fencing and will be surfaced to meet city code.
Landscaping will be installed, including the replacement of any trees or shrubs that may become diseased or die.
OTHER
In other matters, the council:
APPROVED the purchase of 31 secondary/back-up sets of turnout gear for the Albertville Fire Department. This meets requirements for reimbursement through the CARES Act. (Pages 44-45)
SET the canvass board meeting for Thursday, Nov. 12, at 5:30 p.m. to certify the results of the 2020 General Election.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
