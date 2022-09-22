The Albertville City Council approved its 2023 preliminary budget and property tax levy at its Sept. 6 meeting.

Also during the meeting, the council considered a moratorium on the sale of THC products within the city.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments