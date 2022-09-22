The Albertville City Council approved its 2023 preliminary budget and property tax levy at its Sept. 6 meeting.
Also during the meeting, the council considered a moratorium on the sale of THC products within the city.
2023 preliminary budget
The city’s Finance Director Tina Lannes gave the council a presentation on the proposed preliminary budget and property tax levy for next year.
According to the staff report, the preliminary budget for 2023 totals $5.58 million. The budget includes a general fund tax levy of $2.63 million for taxes payable in 2023.
The total levy, general fund, debt service and capital have increased from $4.53 million in 2022 to $4.87 in 2023, which is a 7.54% increase.
The city is also anticipating to received $50,391 in local government aid funds. This amount helps to offset the general fund costs.
Building permits in the city are anticipated to increase by 33% from this year to next year.
The council can reduce the levy amount before the final 2023 budget and tax levy are approved in December.
The consensus of the council was to move forward with the preliminary tax levy because of the uncertainty of the economy over the next couple of months. The council then approved the 2023 preliminary budget and property tax levy.
THC moratorium
The council also discussed the possibility of a moratorium on the sale, testing, manufacturing and distribution of THC products in Albertville.
City Attorney Michael Couri provided the City Council with information that included background on the bill that was just signed into law, which legalized the sale and distribution of products containing THC.
According to the staff report, “While the law enacts some regulations on the sale of such products, it does not address a number of issues that are of concern to many Minnesota cities, including geographic limitations, licensing, and compliance checks, among others. A number of Minnesota cities are concerned about how THC will impact their cities and have adopted moratoriums on the sale and distribution of THC products to give the cities time to study this issue and enact any regulations that such cities deem necessary.”
Since the bill was passed with the closing of the legislative session, the League of Minnesota Cities did not have the time to help cities regulate THC products. Couri said a moratorium would allow the League to figure out guidance for these types of businesses.
The moratorium, which would last no longer than a year, will not impact the current sale and distribution of THC products in the city, only new businesses or those beginning to sell, distribute or manufacture THC in Albertville.
“When asked about the enforcement of the moratorium, Couri said the city would be responsible for enforcing the moratorium ordinance, according to a staff memo.
The memo also said Carol Moss, an attorney in Edina, spoke at the meeting for an existing business. “She said THC products have been sold in Albertville legally for the last couple of years,” the memo said. “She said these changes to the Hemp laws were for consumer protection because now the State is attempting to regulate them. She said the League of Minnesota Cities will not be providing additional information and people will continue to purchase these items online.”
The council, 4-1, adopted an interim moratorium prohibiting the sale, testing, manufacturing and distribution of THC products within the city. Council Member Rob Olson said he opposed the moratorium because he was concerned enforcement could cost the city money.
This moratorium will allow the city to study this type of business.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.