Albertville approves development plans for daycare facility

(Graphic courtesy of city of Albertville)

The Albertville City Council approved development plans for a 16,788-square-foot daycare facility at its Oct. 3 meeting.

The Albertville City Council moved forward with plans for a Lil’ Explorers Childcare facility at its Oct. 3 meeting.

The council also discussed possible zoning amendments in the city code for outdoor storage.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments