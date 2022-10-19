Albertville approves development plans for daycare facility

The Albertville City Council moved forward with plans for a Lil’ Explorers Childcare facility at its Oct. 3 meeting.
The council also discussed possible zoning amendments in the city code for outdoor storage.
The Albertville City Council moved forward with plans for a Lil’ Explorers Childcare facility at its Oct. 3 meeting.
The council also discussed possible zoning amendments in the city code for outdoor storage.
Lil’ Explorers Childcare
The council approved development applicants for a 16,788-square-foot Lil’ Explorers Childcare building at the northeast corner of 57th Street and Lachman Avenue.
The building’s exterior would be made up of manufactured stone veneer, LP siding (engineered wood) and a fiberglass shingle roof.
The daycare facility is proposed to have a total of 189 children enrolled at a maximum, with 28 adult staff members.
The outside play areas, located on the south side of the building, would be enclosed by a fence of a minimum of 5 feet.
Outdoor storage zoning
The City Council also had some discussion regarding the possibility of creating a ratio between the amount of allowed outdoor storage and the size of an industrial building.
It was also discussed if long-term parking areas should be treated as outdoor storage.
The city was recently approached by some businesses interested in industrial properties near Interstate 94 if they could be allowed to have large areas of outdoor storage accessories for their businesses.
The Council’s consensus was to implement a ratio of 3:1 and to consider anything above the minimum parking requirements for the business to be treated as long-term parking.
The Planning Commission will host a public hearing at its next meeting Nov. 9 to consider an amendment to the City Code regarding outdoor storage.
Other
In other action, the council:
PROMOTED Clayton Follet to the position of probationary paid on-call firefighter with the Albertville Fire Department.
HIRED Matthew Aguirre as a reserve firefighter with the fire department.
APPROVED a franchise fee with CenterPoint Energy for 5% of CenterPoint Energy’s gross revenue to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Managing Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.