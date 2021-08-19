By Stacy Dahl
Contributing Writer
Following the approval by the Albertville City Council of the special event permit for a Open Street event that will be held on Sept. 11, a motion to approve another permit for an event taking place on the same day was brought to the Aug. 2 City Council meeting by City Administrator Adam Nafstad.
The Albertville Lions submitted a special event permit and temporary liquor license application for Annual Cruisin’& Rock’n Car Show to take place Saturday, Sept. 11. The event will be held in the Albertville Central Park area including the Farmer’s Market Pavilion and the Depot.
The surrounding parking areas will be utilized for the staging of the car show vehicles. These ares include all 58th Street NE, as well as Lander Avenue NE from 58th Street NE to 5794 Lander Avenue NE.
In the past, the event has featured live bands, a pig roast, and a variety of other food and beverage items. Guests are welcome to cruise in their own car, bike, truck or any vehicle they desire. The event does not discriminate based on the vehicle’s make or model. Trophies are given out to first, second and third place winners, as well as a People’s Choice trophy.
The event set up will begin immediately following the Open Streets event. The car show will include a variety of food options and live music. The Lions have also submitted a one-day temporary liquor license application for the event and provided a required certificate of liability insurance.
The motion was made by council member Walter Hudson and seconded by council member Aaron Cocking to approve a Special Event Permit and One-Day Temporary Liquor License for the Albertville Lions for their Annual Cruisin’& Rock’n Car Show on Sept. 11. The motion carried.
Animal Control Ordinance
City Clerk Kris Luedke presented the staff report which included details on the proposed ordinance amendments which would eliminate the dog licensing requirement section and add the dangerous dog enforcement requirements. She answered questions from the council.
The current Albertville City Code requires all dogs over 6 months of age to be licensed by the city but only a small percentage of dog owners actually do this. The fees collected annually for licensing dogs does not cover the City’s costs associated with the licensing. On average the city collects $1,420 a year in animal license fees.
Nafstad provided additional information on the proposed amendments and answered questions from Council. A motion was made by council member Cocking and seconded by council member Hudson to adopt Ordinance No. 2021-11 amending the city code relating to Animal Control and authorize the publication of a summary ordinance. The motion carried.
LAW ENFORCEMENT SERVICES
The motion to approve the Law Enforcement Services Contract with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office for 2022 to 2023 was brought to the table by Nafstad.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has provided contracted law enforcement services to the city for many years. The current contract provides 24-hour call and general service.
Albertville currently contracts for 28 hours per day coverage. The contract allows for $84.20 per hour for law enforcement services for the 2022 year and $86.75 per hour during 2023. This is approximately a 3% increase from 2021 to 2022 and a 3% increase from 2022 to 2023.
It is the city’s policy to evaluate and consider contracts on a case-by-case basis. The Mayor and Council have the authority to approve and amend agreements that the City enters pursuant to Minnesota State Law. The motion carried.
Future Fire Service Delivery Options
Fire Chief Eric Bullen also provided the council with background information on Otsego’s fire service discussions. He said the city of Otsego contracted a company to complete a study for recommendation for their city’s future fire service options.
Chief Bullen and the fire chiefs of the cities of Elk River and Rogers met with the city of Otsego and their consultant to discuss the different city’s staffing and procedures. A future meeting is planned for mid-August.
Chief Bullen stated the city of Otsego has already started the construction of a new fire station without a plan for future fire service. He added that the Albertville Fire Department could not currently staff the new Otsego fire station and was not sure what the staffing levels would be in two years when the construction is completed.
He provided details on the current fire calls that the Albertville Fire Department responds to and answered questions from Council. City Administrator Nafstad provided information on the Fire Advisory Committee and answered questions from council.
The topic of future fire service delivery options will continue in a future city council meeting.
