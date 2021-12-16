Albertville’s 2022 property tax levy and final budget were approved at the Dec. 6 City Council meeting. Financial Director Tina Lannes presented to the council the final property tax levy will be set at $4.5 million.
City Administrator Adam Nafstad said that the 2022 preliminary budget and levy that was approved Sept. 9 has not been modified and was adopted as-is for the final budget and levy.
The 2022 property tax levy was raised by 4.99% from the 2021 levy. The debt service budget has increased by $4,804, the general fund operations levy has increased by $83,644 and the capital levy increased by $127,119 for the 4.99% total levy increase.
Some sections within the 2022 budget revenue that increased were licenses and permits that raised by $3,000, or 1.11%, and fire protection contract charges which raised by $34,787 or 8.02% for a total of $468,761 due to a contract to the city of Ostego. Animal license revenue will decrease to $0 from $1,299 since Albertville no longer requires residents to license their pets.
Expenditures increasing in the 2022 budget include the fire department’s budget, which goes up 7.88% to total $601,917, and the elections budget is up 8% to $27,000 in total in the 2022 budget. City hall decreased its budget by 1.08% for a total of $145,520. Total city expenditures in the 2022 budget is $5 million, up 6.34% over 2021.
2022 fee schedule update
Albertville’s 2022 fee schedule updates were also approved at the council meeting, except for the Park Dedication Fees, which were tabled. The new fee schedule will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
The annual review and update of the fee schedule will: increase water and sewer rates by 2%, reflect an increase in building department permit fees, delete obsolete fees (such as dog licensing, copies of planning and zoning documents), and add a new recycling fee beginning May 2022 that will raise the fee from $3.62 to $4.53.
BThe proposed fee schedule change before its approval had a request from the Park Committee for a 10% increase to the park dedication fees. Park dedication fees are a part of the parkland dedication ordinance, which requires developers of commercial, industrial and storage buildings properties to dedicate land for park space as determined by the city council, or pay a fee in lieu of dedicating land.
The council asked for more research on comparable city fees to be competitive for commercial developers in Albertville.
“What’s the reason behind [raising the fee] minus we want more money?” Councilor Aaron Cocking asked Nafstad.
Nafstad responded that the cost for parks has gone up so the increase in fees would reflect that.
The council tabled the approval of the raising of park dedication fees to make sure a 10% increase was appropriate.
“I just want to make sure we don’t throw an arbitrary number to it,” Mayor Jillian Hendrickson said.
fire department update
Also at the council meeting, Fire Chief Eric Bullen gave an update on the Albertville Fire Department.
According to Bullen, Allina Medical reported to them that the Albertville Fire Department will no longer be required to respond to two of the lowest EMS calls on their priority list. Instead Allina Medical will respond for them as to not spread out their fire staff too thin. This will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
The ongoing fire study was first brought to the council at their Sept. 7 meeting. Bullen in September predicted that they would have over 500 calls that year.
Cocking asked how many fewer calls the Albertville Fire Department would need to respond to. Bullen said that he hoped it would be around 30%.
As of that meeting, the fire department has answered 522 calls over the year and expects to receive 30 more by the end of the year.
Konz crossing
The council also approved Andy and Christine Konz’s Konz Crossing Retail Center application for a permit to build an outdoor dining restaurant and drive-through lane located at 5703 Lachman Avenue NE.
The proposed Raw Table restaurant will measure about 2,951 square feet.
No indoor dining is planned.
Councilor Bob Zagorski asked what kind of food would be served. Hendrickson stated that it would be more lunch and dinner-type food.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.