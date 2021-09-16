The Albertville City Council adopted the 2022 preliminary budget and property tax levy at its Sept. 7 meeting. The budget was increased from $4.78 million (2021 budget) to $5.08 million (2022 proposed), a $298,058 increase of 6.23%.
The property tax levy was increased 4.55% from $4.32 million in 2021 to $4.53million, a $215,567 difference.
The final levy will not be certified until mid-December, allowing time for review, discussion and change in the 2022 budget and tax levy as needed. The final levy can be less than the preliminary levy, but not more.
Part of the levy money will go towards parks, park improvement and equipment.
The 2022 preliminary budget was created during three workshops with the council July 19, Aug. 2 and Aug. 16. The preliminary budget and levy will be finalized in December.
Some of the biggest increases for the 2022 preliminary budget were for the fire department with a 6.01% or $33,520 increase, for a total of $591,467. The council budget line that covers council salaries also rose by 14.29% or $6,754 to make it $54,028.
The city hall budget line did decrease by 1.44% or $2,124, lowering the total budget line to $144,984.
The council also adopted an increase for the Annual Retirement Benefit for the Albertville Volunteer Fire Department, raising it to $3,700 – a $500 increase per year of service. Fire Chief Eric Bullen proposed the increase in retirement to the council during its Aug. 2 meeting. The raise had been added to the 2022 preliminary budget and was approved.
Fire Department statistics
Also during the City Council meeting, Bullen presented the ongoing study by the Albertville Fire Department on the total number of emergency medical services calls and the potential calls they may answer. The study ranged from June 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021.
Things that are included in EMS calls for the fire department are resuscitation with breathing problems or choking, car crash injury and strokes or heart problems.
Within the 12 month time period that was tracked, the department averaged 334 calls per year. There were a total of 481 calls to the department for both fire and EMS-related emergencies. Out of the total number of calls, a total of 277 were EMS calls.
“Our old normal [per month] was 30 to 35 calls, our new normal is 50,” Bullen said.
The trendlines of the study show that the fire department is looking at about 500 calls per year.
The city is under an agreement with Allina that goes back to 2008 whenAllina that if the Allina ambulance wasn’t close, the Albertville Fire Department would respond until the ambulance could reach them.
“Fundamentally, if I’m a resident of Albertville what am I expecting from a response,” Council member Aaron Cocking said. “If I have a heartattack or a stroke I’m expecting to get some sort of quick response.”
Bullen explained that fewer people are volunteering to be a firefighters, while call volume continues to increase. He said it wasn’t the fire calls that were overwhelming them, but the EMS calls
The council asked what the department might need to lower call numbers.
Bullen would like to define a better protocol of what incidents the fire department responds and what should be designated only for the ambulances, such as non-emergency situations where the fire department sits with someone who has back pain for an hour waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Bullen would also like to look for the original 2008 agreement document.
Mayor Jillian Hendrickson said that she thought it is worth a protocol update and that it is worth keeping Allina accountable.
The discussions will continue and Bullen says the next step is to look at the full list of calls.
other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED Liquor License for sale of wine and 3.2% malt liquor for The Hen and The Hog Liquor located at 5262 Kyler Ave. Ne, Suite 111.
APPROVED a Driveway Replacement Contract, a part of their Driveway Replacement Program which helps finance the replacement of driveways. By approving the contract the fund for the program has been used for 2021.
APPOINTED two new Parks Committee Members, Lauryn White and Terrill James to the two vacant positions.
