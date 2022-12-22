The Albertville City Council adopted its budget and property tax levy for 2023 during its Dec. 5 meeting.
An item was added to the agenda regarding the promotion of Fire Captain Kyle Gammell to the position of Deputy Fire Chief. This promotion was approved by the City Council and became effective on Dec. 8.
The council also considered a zoning amendment regarding outdoor storage ratios.
2023 budget, tax levy
The City Council adopted the 2023 property tax levy and budget.
City Administrator Adam Nafstad provided an overview of how the property taxes are calculated and how the city’s budget process worked. He presented the historical levy data and explained the proposed changes to the revenue and expenditures for 2023, which included an increase of the fire contract and building permits and a decrease of Local Government Aid, cable franchise fee and interest earnings.
Nafstad reported in September 2022 that the preliminary budget was approved with a 7.54% levy increase, but based on council’s direction, staff has reduced the levy to 4.99% with the use of 2022 General Fund Reserves. The city’s tax levy for 2023 will be $4.75 million, an increase of $226,174 over 2022.
The 2023 budget is $5.61 million.
During the hearing, no one from the public came forward with comments on the proposed levy.
Outdoor storage
Last month, the City Council tabled action on a zoning amendment that deals with the ratio of outdoor storage for commercial and industrial uses.
In 2021, the city amended its zoning code to prohibit outdoor storage as a principal use of a lot in its commercial and industrial zoning districts. Recently, the city was approached by several businesses interested in industrial properties in close proximity to Interstate 94 that would allow large areas of outdoor storage accessory to their businesses.
Since then, a council memo stated that city staff has recommended limiting the size of the allowed outdoor storage areas to a ratio related to the size of the principal building.
The ratio of outdoor storage area to the principal building footprint shall not exceed 3:1.
The City Council approved the ordinance amendment to the city code establishing limits on the size of outdoor storage area for commercial and industrial use.
Any existing commercial or industrial businesses are grandfathered in.
