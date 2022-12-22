The Albertville City Council adopted its budget and property tax levy for 2023 during its Dec. 5 meeting.

An item was added to the agenda regarding the promotion of Fire Captain Kyle Gammell to the position of Deputy Fire Chief. This promotion was approved by the City Council and became effective on Dec. 8.

