The city of Albertville received grant funds to help with the 2020 General Election. The Albertville City Council approved an agreement for the funds at its Oct. 5 meeting.
GRANT FOR ELECTIONS
The City Council approved a Center for Tech and Civic Life COVID-19 Response Grant agreement for elections in the amount of $5,000.
Finance Director Tina Lannes presented the staff report. The city received information on this grant funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which is a nonpartisan organization providing technical assistance to election administrators.
The grant program is intended to support municipalities with a demonstrated need in the administration of safe elections during the pandemic.
Staff submitted the application and was later informed the city was awarded $5,000.
CARES ACT FUNDING REIMBURSEMENT
Also during the meeting, the council discussed CARES Act funding. The state has required cities to submit monthly CARES Act expenditure reports.
Finance Director Lannes presented the staff report which included the breakdown of the reimbursable expenditures from March 1 to Sept. 30. The total cost, to date, is $353,763 of the $563,922 in CARES Act funds the city has used.
The city has purchased face masks, disinfectant, hand sanitizer, hand sanitizer bottles, safety glasses, carpet cleaning, signs, barrier shields, wipes, thermometers, gloves and webcams.
The council approved the CARES Funding City Expense Reimbursement.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the purchase of four wireless microphones and the software, programming and installation for the microphones. These microphones will aid in recording public meetings due to social distancing requirements.
HIRED reserve firefighters Nicholas Greig and Martin Stocke.
APPROVED the purchase of a new 2021 Chevy Silverado 2500HD 4wd crew cab pickup in the amount of $32,315 for the public works department. This will replace the city’s 2001 pickup and is part of the budget.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
